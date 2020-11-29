8 best Cyber Monday mattress deals: Purple, Nectar, DreamCloud, Casper and more

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the very best days to buy a mattress, with most major brands using the event to unleash their biggest discounts of the year. Black Friday saw some seriously good savings, and the great news is that many of the best deals are still live this weekend. So if you've been considering a Cyber Monday mattress bargain, you can grab one now.

Read on for a browsable guide to the best deals on now – there are price-drops on most of the models in our best mattress guide, plus plenty more besides. These include memory foam marvels, luxurious hybrids and bouncy innerspring models. Got time to browse? For a more detailed look at the deals, head to our comprehensive Black Friday mattress deals guide.

Whether you're after a bargain on a basic mattress for the spare room or are hoping to really upgrade your bed with a premium offering, there's going to be a cheap mattress deal or discount code to suit you. And remember, if you want more than just a mattress, don't forget to check out our Black Friday deals roundup for unmissable bargains on a wide range of products and retailers.

Casper Wave Hybrid (Queen) | Was $2,595 | Now $2,076 | Save $619 at Casper

Discount on all sizes! Fancy splashing out? Casper's Wave is a top quality hybrid mattress with a triple-layered design that includes gel pods to relieve aches and pains, designed especially to be great for anyone suffering from back pain. 20% off could still save you up to $599!View Deal

Allswell Luxe (Queen) | Was $645 | Now $483.75 | Save $161.25 at Allswell

Discounts on all sizes! The Allswell Luxe is a 12" hybrid mattress with layers of high performing memory foams (including a cooling gel swirl foam), and added edge support on all four sides. At full price it's extremely good value, but enter the code TURKEY25 to knock an extra 25% off in the Allswell Cyber Monday mattress sale. In fact, the level-up version, the Supreme, is also under $750 for a Queen. View Deal

Best memory foam deal Nectar Memory Foam mattress (Queen) | Was $1,198 | Now $799 | Save $399

PLUS $399 in free accessories! This is our favourite mattress in the US. In our Nectar mattress review we found the cover wonderfully comfy, the firmly supportive, and cool to sleep on. There's a massive price drop across all sizes at Nectar, and you get a bunch of excellent sleep accessories thrown in too.View Deal

Purple Mattress (Queen) | Was $1149 | Now $1049 | Save $100 at Purple

With Purple's own special grid design and dual foam layers, this is a fine mattress that delivers both support and comfort, and has the reviews to prove it. You can get $100 off in Purple's Cyber Monday sale, but if you throw in a sleep bundle of pillows, sheets and a mattress protector, you could save another $200.View Deal

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid (Queen) | Was $1,099 | Now $899 | Save $200

PLUS $399 of free accessories! This excellent hybrid mattress has had a big price drop across all sizes for Black Friday. It boasts high-density memory foam and a pocket coil system to bring targeted support. You'll get pillows, a luxury sheet set and mattress protector thrown in for free, too. Check out our DreamCloud mattress review for more info.View Deal

Eight Sleep Pod Pro (Queen) | Was $2,795 | Now $2,295 | Save $500

Most hi-tech! For the ultimate in new sleep tech, you should head straight to Eight Sleep. There's $500 all sizes of any model in the Cyber Monday sale: our pick is the mid-range 12" Pod Pro. It offers dual-zone cooling and heating and advanced sleep tracking (for each sleeper) via a free app. There's also a contouring foam topper, intelligent ambient sensors, and GentleRise tech that uses gentle vibration and gradual heating a cooling to rouse you in the mornings. View Deal

Amerisleep AS3 mattress (Queen) | Was $1499 | Now $1049.30 | Save $449.70 at Amerisleep

Plus two free pillows! Amerisleep's Black Friday deal is pretty generous, with 30% off all its mattresses and free pillows thrown in as well. So now's the perfect time to get its best-seller, the AS3, with eco-friendly Bio-Pur memory foam that's more breathable than traditional foam and keeps you cooler at night.View Deal

Want to browse the deals yourself? Here's a rapid run-down of everywhere that's running a mattress sale this Cyber Monday, plus a quick guide to the discounts: