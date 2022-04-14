5 Xbox games at least 50% off you should buy while they're cheap

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to buying Xbox games, there's just too many to choose from. While services like the Xbox Game Pass offer subscription-based solutions to this problem, sometimes a game is so good you just have to own it yourself. If you're like me, however, you probably don't want to spend full price to do that.

If you're like me, you also can hold off on buying a brand new game at full price knowing it'll go on sale cheap later on. That later on has arrived, and now you can grab some pretty great Xbox games cheap right now during Microsoft's Spring Sale. Including deals on Xbox games that save up to 90% on select titles, this is your chance to grab those titles you've been holding out for.

Of course, you could always just sign up to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 right now, but after that you're looking at a $14.99/month bill that may not be in the cards right now.

If you're on a tight budget, this list is designed just for you. Every game here is at least half off their normal price tag and some are as cheap as $5. Here's five Xbox games on sale for at least 50% off or more you should buy while they're cheap – if you haven't already.

Best Xbox Games 50% off or more

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege Deluxe Edition Ubisoft's highly rated competitive shooter drops to $10 Reasons to buy + Great tactical coop shooter + Lots of variety in operative loadouts + Solid core gameplay experience + Highly competitive and addictive Today's Best Deals Visit Store Page

A solid mix of operatives, all of which feature unique loadouts and gadgets to tackle each map, brings Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege to the height of competitive first person tactical shooters.

If you haven't had the chance to play this one yet, this is a game that's worth a try – especially if you're a fan of team-based shooters. Just be ready for a learning period, as the games roster of operators all play and balance differently with your team.

The gameplay is tight and intense, with quick rounds with tense action and others with all out assaults on the other team. Each operative plays well with different playstyles, however, so it's fun to find the agent that suits your style best.

Alternatively, you can play Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege for free if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate – which is only $1 to sign up for right now.

(Image credit: NetherRealm Studios)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Legendary Edition Bundle Get this brutal fighter bundle for just $25 right now Reasons to buy + Two great fighting games plus all DLC + Tight controls and fun gameplay + Huge roster of characters to choose from + It's $75 off...need we say more? Today's Best Deals Visit Store Page

NetherRealms Studio's two biggest fighting franchise in packed into one super cheap bundle. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate features the base game plus the entire line up of DLC released, as does the Injustice 2 Legendary Edition. That means all DLC fighters included!

With a ton of improvements to balancing and core gameplay, Mortal Kombat 11 offers a brutal fighter with the series fan-favorite fatalities back and better than ever. Never taking itself too seriously, the studio released a handful of DLC fighter packs that featured 80's action movie characters including RoboCop, the Terminator and even Rambo.

If Mortal Kombat isn't quite your speed, then Injustice 2 may be a better fit. Similar in gameplay to Mortal Kombat 11, it swaps the bone breaking brutality for a larger than life fight-of-the-gods style gameplay with famous DC heroes and villains.

For $75 off, it's a great bundle set if you're curious about NetherRealm Studios fighting games.

(Image credit: EA)

The Sims™ 4 Deluxe Party Edition Get the latest Sims game – plus some DLC – for just $5 Reasons to buy + Fun albeit goofy life simulator + Can now build and design homes for Sims + Enjoyable online experience + Great time killer if you're bored Today's Best Deals Visit Store Page

You can't go wrong at $5 for the Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition. A game simply about living out a digital life with your customizable Sim, the Deluxe Party Edition offers a few DLC packs to liven up the gameplay.

There's probably hundreds of DLC packs for The Sims 4 by now, so while this option won't come with much (it only includes three DLC packs – Life of the Party, Up All Night, and Awesome Animal Hats), the game still has a bit more out of the box for you.

If you just need a fun, goofy time killer of a game than you'd be hard pressed to find a better way to spend $5. It may not be a game you'll spend hours at a time on, but booting up every now and then to terrorize your Sim a bit is always a good time.

(Image credit: ZeniMax Online Studios)

The Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood Collection A great MMO goes cheap with some recent DLC included for just $17 Reasons to buy + Massive online world with tons to do + Includes base game plus all previous chapters + Large player base and community + Great value for the price Today's Best Deals Visit Store Page

If you're hoping to jump back into the world of MMO's, The Elder Scrolls Online is a great place to start. The Blackwood Collection features all of the previously released DLC areas alongside the base game, and at a ridiculously low price of just $17 is well worth every penny.

If you're familiar with Skyrim, then The Elder Scrolls Online will make you feel right at home with similar gameplay styles and overall feel. Some systems are tweaked to play properly with an always-online setup, but the gameplay and world is as close as it can be to welcome fans of the series.

Needless to say, this is a massive game with a huge world, tons of content including raids, dungeons and quests to complete, all with thousands of other players online. You'll get lost in just how much there is to do in this game, and the learning curve isn't so steep that newcomers will feel put off.

(Image credit: Xbox)

Surprisingly, the recent Marvels' Guardians of the Galaxy received favorable reviews. I'm sure many of us expected otherwise, as most licensed games don't deliver, this entry actually breaks tradition by deliver a pretty solid experience.

Featuring a unique story, some pretty well acted roles and action packed gameplay, Marvels' Guardians of the Galaxy is just a fun time waiting to happen. You can play as any of your favorite Guardians, as well as find collectibles and unlock alternative costumes for each one.

While full price may not warrant a buy, if you're a fan of GotG and want to play an actually decent game based around them, this is the game to grab. Especially for just $30.

