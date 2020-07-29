4K TV deals: save up to £500 with Currys' clearance sale on OLED TVs, QLED TVs and more

If you're looking for a 4K TV deal right now, your first stop should be Currys right now, because it's cut the price of so many TVs in its "biggest ever" clearance sale. From smart little cheap TVs to big flagship QLED TVs and OLED TVs, this is the place to look before you buy anything – some of our picks of the best TVs overall and the best TVs under £1000 are in there, as well as great sets for cheaper.

• Browse all Curry's giant TV sale

Though Currys is calling it a clearance sale, it's not all older stuff they want rid of: the list is actually full of new TVs released in the last few months, as the new models all try to elbow their way to the front of the 2020 TV queue by shifting prices to undercut each other.

The range of stuff included is huge, from 32 inches up to 75 inches, and includes OLED TVs, QLED TVs, LG NanoCell TVs and most other technologies you could possibly be interested in.

At the Currys sale page, you can narrow down by size, brand, technology or anything else might want to filter, so it's easy to whittle down from the big list to something more focused, but we've also picked some of our favourites here:

LG 43UN80006LC 43-inch 4K TV | Save £100 | Now £449 at Currys

This TV brings some great high-end features in a compact package. The crucial parts are that it include advanced AI-based processing so that anything you watch looks good on the 4K screen, even if it's just something you're streaming in HD or even SD resolution. And speaking of streaming, it includes LG's webOS smart TV platform, which is one of the best in the business for being easy to use and coming with a huge range of streaming services built in. You can even control the set using Alexa or Google Assistant, and it has special directional sound capabilities, so you get a bit more of a 3D sense than in your average set.View Deal

Hisense 65U7QFTUK 65-inch QLED TV | Save £500 | Now £999 at Currys

New for 2020, this is one of Hisense's most premium TVs, and when you remember that this company's whole thing is maximum bang for buck, you can probably imagine just how much visual bang we're talking here. Quantum Dot screen tech gives it lush, vivid colours, with a direct array backlight making it bright for HDR, just like all the best flagship LED TVs. It even supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ advanced HDR formats, which is not common at all. This would be an impressive spec sheet if this were a smaller TV for this price, to get all this in a huge 65-inch screen for under £1000 is just wild. It's a giant bargain for a big screen.View Deal

Sony Bravia KD75XG8096BU 75-inch TV | Save £201.02 | Now £998.97 at Currys

Now, if you want a giant bargain for a giant screen, here you go. 75-inch TVs very rarely drop to three figures, and especially not with Sony's pedigree attached. Sony's image processing is famously good, as is its upscaling of lower-than-4K content, which is vital on a screen this big. It all means that if you fancy a colossal set that handles sport and action really well, this could be your deal of the year.View Deal