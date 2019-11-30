15 Cyber Monday and Black Friday fitness machine, road bike and supplement sales you don't want to miss

To many respects, winter is not the most ideal time to train and a lot of people find it hard to motivate themselves to go out and run or cycle in the dark. Even people who train indoors, like bodybuilders, turn it down a notch and start bulking up so they can start cutting in the spring.

And there are savvy shoppers like you, dear reader, who know that the best time to buy gear fro the upcoming year is when Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are on. And that time is now.

Many – if not most – of the biggest retailers are having an absolute clear-out just before the festive period and if you are vigilant enough, you can buy all the equipment and supplements you will need in the next season.

To make the hunt easier, we compiled the list of the best Cyber Monday fitness sales for you, sop you don;t have to aimlessly wander around the internet for hours. Without further ado, let's see what have got on the menu this Cyber Monday for fitness enthusiasts...

Top fitness sales: Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Wiggle's 'Get that Black Friday feeling' sale - up to 60% off

This has been raging on for weeks and we have seen some amazing fitness equipment and wearable deals. At the moment, top deals include 50% off on a brand new Wahoo Kickr Snap smart Trainer up to 35% off on Fohn outdoor clothing. And anything in between.

Mirafit Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Mirafit fitness equipment is known for being a good value for money as is, but many of their top selling stuff has been further discounted this Black Friday, all the way through Cyber Monday. The Mirafit Black Friday Package is a must if you're setting up your home gym!

Bulk Powders Black Friday Sale - up to 80% off

Bulk Powders tend to do discounts often but even they went all out this Black Friday with their up to 80% off sale. Their whey protein is 45% off, which is a good enough discount for me to buy 3-months worth of supply.

The Protein Works Blackout Deals sale

The Protein Works is running an Amazon style 'Lightning Deals' sale with many of their top selling products being discounted. You can get vegan protein for 40% off or their new Nootropic brain-stimulant powder for 32% off.

Ribble Black Friday sale

Ribble has a lot of great bikes, let it be commuter or road or triathlon models. Thanks to their black Friday sale, however, you can get them for even cheaper. Aren't you lucky. My favourite is the Ribble CX AL with a SRAM groupset. Now you can get it for £350 less. A real bargain, right there.

Included in the Ribble Black Friday sale: the Ribble Endurance 725 Disc for £799 (Image credit: Ribble)

Garmin Great Holiday Savings Sale

Garmin is a T3 favourite brand and now you can get these very capable devices for less thanks to the Great Holiday Savings sale. The Fenix 5S Plus is £100 off, for example, and the Fenix 5 Plus is £130 off. Good vibes only.

Tredz up to £600 off sale

You have to spend money to make money, as the saying goes, and you will need to spend over £4k to be able to save £600. Saying that, many decent bikes are around that price so what this sale really says is get £600 off your new triathlon bike, and I'm okay with that.

Evans Black Rideday Sale

Pun intended! Some of the bikes included in the Black Rideday sale are almost half price, like the Cannondale CAAD Optimo Tiagra 2019 Road Bike for 40% off, but you can also save 50% on Morvelo Thermoactive Exclusive Nauty Long Sleeve Jersey, too.

Pro:Direct Soccer 'Ready.Set.Save' sale

Fancy a Puma v1.11 SL for 85% off? Yeah, you read that right.

Suunto Black Friday sale

Save up to 40% on the ultra marathon runner-favourite Suunto 9, the more accessible Suunto 3 and even the Suunto Spartan Ultra that comes with a heart rate chest strap for £223.60 (RRP £559).

JTX Black Friday Gym Equipment sale

We have covered this earlier on this week and there are some real good finds here. Get everything from foldable treadmills and cross-trainers to vibration plates and rowing machines for cheap. And I mean cheap-cheap.

Treadmills are just one of the product groups included in the JTX sale (Image credit: JTX Fitness)

Rapha Black Friday Sale – up to 35% off

Rapha has discounted many of their premium cycling gear like jerseys, bibs, coats and more. The Italy Jersey, now only £70, looks particularly great but all their other tops and bottoms are also pretty handsome looking, too.

Wahoo Black Friday Savings

Wahoo discounted three of their smart trainers off for this Cyber Monday weekend: the Wahoo Kickr Snap is £50 off, the Wahoo Kickr Core is £120 off and the full-blown Wahoo Kickr is £250 off. The latter two are certified reconditioned models, mind.

MyProtein Black Friday sale – 45% off everything

No need to check the actual percentage here, everything included in the sale has been discounted 45% off. You can put that calculator away now, don't you worry.

Canyon Bike Factory Outlet Sale

Not technically a Black Friday sale but worth mentioning here. Canyon tends to create very capable bikes and sell them directly to customers, so having anything off these beauties is a real treat.

Under Armour Cyber Weekend sale – up to 35% off

You'd think you can't get anything else but base layers in the Under Armour Cyber Monday sale but you would be wrong. They even discounted their wireless training headphones, now only £140 from £200. Or the Unstoppable Down Parka, now £182, discounted from £260.

Get some gym bags for less this Cyber Monday (Image credit: Under Armour)

