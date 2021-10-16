Watch: Tone your six-pack with this cardio ab workout that uses bodyweight exercises only

It's getting kinda' cold (or hot if you're Down Under) outside, and if you're getting chilly, here is a quick ab workout to warm you up. This isn't any abs workout; this is a cardio abs workout, meaning you will be less doing planks (no planks, to be precise) and more jumps and turns.

This six-pack workout was put together by the talented Krissy Cela, Co-Founder and Lead Trainer of the Tone & Sculpt app, and includes only dynamic and exercises that both sculpt and tone your midriff. Basically, you'll be doing two workouts in one!

This home ab workout is only one way to six-pack heaven. We have loads more ab-related activities and training tips here on T3: click here to see a selection of them. One thing is for sure: T3 can show you how to get a six-pack.

Who to perform this cardio abs workout

You'll be doing each exercise for 30 repetitions with no rest in between exercises. After the first round (all six exercises done), have an 120-second rest then repeat the process three more times.

You won't need any equipment but it's recommended to use an exercise or yoga mat for some of the exercises, especially if you're working out on hard floors.

We'd also advise getting an aerobic step; you can use it later for other workouts.

Today's best Reebok Aerobic Step deals $80.57 View Reduced Price $130 $94.99 View Show More Deals

Box Toe Tap

Start with both your feet on the ground and with a step box in front of you. Tap the box/step with one foot at a time as fast as you can.

High Knees

Stand with your chest feet hip-width apart. Lift up your left knee to your chest. Alternate and lift your right knee to your chest. Continue this movement, alternating legs and moving at a fast pace.

Jumping All Around The World

Stand on your feet shoulder-width apart. Start by doing a regular squat, then engage your core and jump up explosively twisting your body round by a quarter way. Lower your body back into the squat position and jump explosively by repeating the movement until you face forwards. Repeat the movement, 4 jumps to complete the circle equals 4 reps.

Lying Heel Touches

Lay down with your back on the ground and your knees bent and pointed towards the ceiling. With your arms on your side raise your shoulders slightly off the ground. Using your abs, rotate your right hand down to your right foot and then back up. Then do the same thing with your left hand. Alternate back and forth for the desired amount of repetitions.

Mountain Climber

From a plank position, bring your right knee to your chest, keeping your right foot elevated. Bring your right foot back to plank position with your toes touching the ground. Quickly reverse the move, this time bringing your left knee to your chest, keeping your left foot off the ground.

Narrow to Wide Jumping

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Start by doing a regular squat, then engage your core and jump up explosively. When you land, lower your body back into the squat position to complete one rep. Repeat the movement, but this time, when landing, place your feet closer together. Continue this pattern for the required number of repetitions with no rest in between.

Build a six pack with T3