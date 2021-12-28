Watch: Burn fat and improve coordination with this fast-paced boxing HIIT workout

It's almost January, which also happens to be prime time for people to realise they have been just a little too gluttonous last year, especially in December. If your torso is starting to look like a muffin top, you can trim it down with this fast-paced boxing workout that's as effective as it is demanding.

Get ready to use tape as a guide to practice setting up your strikes with shuffles, lateral movement, and pivots. This speedy workout is designed to make you sweat buckets and take your boxing footwork skills to the next level in only six rounds.

Today's coach is Raquel "Rocky" Harris, FightCamp coach and dynamic multi-sport athlete. Inside the ring, she has won titles in Karate, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai.

In addition to her awards, she has also travelled with Team USA and secured a Gold Medal in her first World Championship tournament. When not winning titles, Rocky enjoys a simple night of binge-watching TV shows; her favourites include Game of Thrones, Power, Euphoria, and Insecure.

How to perform Coach Rocky's fast-paced boxing HIIT workout

Warm Up

30 Seconds: Boxers Jacks

30 Seconds: Boxers Bounce

Practice Round: 45 Seconds

Resting Stance to Fighting Guard

Round 1: 3 Minutes

1 Minute: Lateral shuffle

1 Minute: Lateral shuffle - fighting guard

1 Minute: Lateral shuffle - fighting guard - two punches

Round 2: 3 Minutes

1 Minute: Forward shuffle - Rear Shuffle

1 Minute: Forward shuffle - Jab, Cross - Rear Shuffle - Jab, Cross

1 Minute: Lateral shuffle - Forward shuffle

Round 3: 3 Minutes

1 Minute: Pivot - Reset

1 Minute: Pivot - Reset - Jab, Cross, Jab, Cross

1 Minute: Pivot - Reset - Jab, Cross, Jab, Cross, Step Pivot (Lead)

Round 4: 3 Minutes

1 Minute: Step Pivot (Lead)

1 Minute: Step Pivot (Lead) - Jab, Cross, Hook

1 Minute: Forward Shuffle - Step Pivot (Lead) - Jab, Cross, Hook - Rear Shuffle

Round 5: 3 Minutes

1 Minute: Step Pivot (Rear)

1 Minute: Step Pivot (Rear) - Jab, Cross

1 Minute: Forward Shuffle - Step Pivot (Rear) - Jab, Cross - Rear Shuffle

Round 6: 3 Minutes (Semi-Freestyle)

1 Minute: 1 Punch, 1 Movement

1 Minute: 1 Punch, 1 Movement, 2 Punches, 1 Movement

1 Minute: 1 Punch, 1 Movement, 2 Punches, 1 Movements, 3 Punches, 2 Movements

*Movements ~ Steps, Pivots, or Shuffles.

Are you ready? Click play on the video below, and let's get going!

Watch: Coach Rocky's fast-paced boxing HIIT workout

Coach Rocky's fast-paced boxing HIIT workout: exercises explained

For each exercise, you will be using a 7x7 cross-shaped tape. You can mark the cross in any way you like, we recommend using masking/painter's tape on hard floor.

Boxers Bounce

Stand with your feet staggered in the fighting guard position. Next, hop forward and back on your toes simultaneously while keeping your ankles apart.

Resting Stance

Stand feet shoulder-width apart on either side of the tape. Toes should be vertical to each other.

Forward Shuffles

Begin in the fighting guard position. When ready, utilize the balls of your feet to push off your back leg then move forward along one vertical end of the tape with your front leg until you reach the opposite end.

Rear Shuffles

Begin in the fighting guard position. When ready, push off your front leg then move backwards along one vertical end of the tape with your rear leg until you reach the opposite end.

Lateral Shuffles

Begin outside of the cross-shaped tape in a resting position with the ankles apart. Push off the leg that is opposite to the direction you are travelling then move laterally with the same side leg. Note: when performing lateral shuffles for traditional boxing, we are moving in a circle.

Pivot

Position yourself in the centre of the tape where the vertical and horizontal lines meet. Now, stand in the fighting stance with each leg on either side of the vertical tape. Next, shift your back foot 45 degrees away from your rear side until you are facing perpendicular to the lead side of your body.

Step Pivot (Lead)

Position yourself in the centre of the tape. Use your lead foot to step forward in the lead adjacent box. Then shift your back foot 45 degrees away from your rear side until you are facing perpendicular to the lead side of your body.

Step Pivot (Rear)

Position yourself in the centre of the tape where the vertical and horizontal lines meet. Now, stand in the fighting stance with each leg on either side of the vertical tape. To execute the pivot, use your rear foot to forward in the rear box. Then shift your front foot 45 degrees towards your rear side.

(Image credit: FightCamp)

