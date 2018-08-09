The best VPN app for iPhone, iPad and iOS 2018

There are a hundred reasons why you might be looking for the best VPN for your iPhone or iPad.

Perhaps you're concerned about privacy and want to ensure no one can hack your device. Maybe you work in an office with a locked-down WiFi network and you want to access blocked sites like Facebook? Maybe you want to be able to watch US Netflix from the UK? Or maybe you're a regular traveller and you want to make sure you always have access to region locked UK services like BBC iPlayer or Sky Go?

Whatever the reason, there are plenty of good VPN options out there - but also plenty of bad ones. The last thing you want to do is sign up for a VPN believing it to be secure and reliable only to find out it's anything but, right when you need it most.

On this page we're going to walk you through the best three VPN services for iPhone and iPad. No matter what iOS device you have, in fact, the below VPN services are ideal for you. So avoid the bad ones and sign up for one of the best iPhone VPNs available today:

The best VPN for iPhone, iPad and iOS 2018:

ExpressVPN is our top recommendation for an iPhone VPN. It's premium service and simply can't be beaten for reliability, trustworthiness, the quality of its apps and its customer support. Having issues? No bother - 24/7 customer support is available to help you work through your problem. It's the best VPN for getting access to Netflix regions across the world, it'll help you circumvent network restrictions in your office and it'll ensure you stay super safe on open hotel or airport wifi connections. Express allows you to to get going on three devices at the same time, so you could be connected on your iPhone, iPad and Mac all at the same time if you so wanted. It's also a service that lives beyond Apple products - so if you want to use it on a PC, on Android, on an Amazon Fire TV Stick etc - that's totally fine. It'll even work on your Apple TV without any fiddly set up. This VPN service has a no questions asked 30-day refund policy so it's easy to give it a spin risk free to see if it works for you.

How to set up ExpressVPN on your iPhone or iPad:

If you're looking for a dependable VPN for your iPhone but you're looking to spend a bit less than the price of ExpressVPN above, look no further than IPVanish. It's possibly the best-known VPN service on the planet and it's been around for a long time. It works a treat on iOS devices too, and there are only really small differences between it and Express VPN (Express has more servers in more countries, slightly better apps, user experience and customer support). IPVanish fancies itself as the world's fastest VPN and we can confirm it really is fast. Honestly, all of the best VPN services are fast and your exact speed will depend on your device, your network conditions, where you are located, signal strength etc - so it's impossible to promise you'll always have the fastest speeds. But we can say that IPVanish is able to max our your network speed more often than not. It's a really good VPN that works great on iPhone and we don't think you'll be disappointed by it.

Based in Switzerland where it's able to take advantage of favourable privacy laws, VyprVPN is the perfect VPN for your iPhone or iPad if you're looking to go for a less well known brand but still want a reliable and fast service. VyprVPN is so fast it might actually speed up your connection - it did for us - and it delivers a basic and easy to use VPN service for a cheaper price than both the services above. The apps aren't quite as slick and the available customer service is minimal but the price can't really be argued with - especially if you're comfortable with the tech and don't envisage needing customer support (honestly, VPNs really are easy to use anyway). Vypr has a free trial so you can give it a go for three days without paying to see if it's for you.