T3 Gadget Awards 2013: The Winners
Check out this year's lucky winners at the T3 Gadget Awards 2013
HTC's been on quite the rollercoaster over the last few years. It rose from nothing to be crowned our Brand of the Year in 2010. Then it very nearly whooshed back to obscurity with a string of strong but overly samey, under-sold smartphones. Now it's emerged from the doldrums to take the most coveted prize of all. The HTC One mixes fantastic design with innovative features to make the ultimate smartphone. HTC has gone for quality all over this tremendous handset, from the bold move of including a camera that employs “fewer but better” pixels, to the Beats Audio speakers.
£479 | Link: HTC
As 3D quietly shuffles towards the file marked “yesterday's next big thing” 4K is on the up – more adult, more stylish yet with just as much wow factor. Sony's 4K set is its greatest standard bearer to date.
£5,999 | Link: Sony
Now with an amount of storage fit for the HD age and a host of brilliant new features this remains THE essential home entertainment gadget, with superb apps, wireless connectivity and the embarrassment of riches Sky has to offer live, online and on demand.
From £149 | Link: Sky
The headphone market's explosion has been driven by over-ear headphones; in-ears need to be truly special to compete. These are. With great bass and detailed mid-range allied to rugged build and comfortable fit, the CX 890i's have sound to rival over-ears with greater convenience, at a lower price.
£93 | Link: Sennheiser
Steve Jobs said Apple would never make a small tablet, but the Mini has become our favourite iPad ever, and an indispensable part of our lives. It's got all the great things that are packed into the full-size iPad, but doesn't make your wrists ache after hours of use. For gaming in particular, it's perfect.
£269 | Link: Apple
By super-charging the MacBook Air while simultaneously jacking up its battery life, Apple made one of the best laptops you could buy into THE best. With bags of power and those unmistakably svelte lines, this year's Air has it all.
£849 | Link: Apple
A once-in-a-generation leap forward, these connected specs zoom towards a wild frontier of new tech. Putting wearable tech and always-on connectivity literally in people's faces, Glass has sparked a fierce debate about privacy. If Google can get it right, this won't just change the world of gadgets, it'll change our society.
£TBC | Link: Google
Whether you're heli-skiing off K2 or capturing your kids' formative moments, the compact size and incredible video capabilities of the GoPro mean it's up to the task. Waterproof, shockproof and able to shoot at incredible definition, it's as reliable, rugged and skilled as you are.
£335 | Link: GoPro
Post Breaking Bad this movie and TV streaming service has gone from cult outlier to front-room essential and watercooler conversation-maker. It's available on every device short of your toaster, and the range and quality of films and shows continues to improve.
£6 per month | Link: Netflix
£479 | Link: HTC
Nike's Fuelband ushered in the wearable tech revolution. It's no surprise the sport-'n'-fitness giant then plonked similar tech in its trainers. The first such device to be aimed at gym bunnies rather than runners, the Nike+ Training Trainer logs the number and intensity of every rep and step, syncing with your phone via Bluetooth so you can upload your stats and track your journey to iron thighs online.
App: Free, Trainers: Around £125 | Link: Nike
As the world gears up for the next-gen consoles, here's a vision of the future you can hold today. Built for iPad and Android, it's a second-screen experience for console gamers that equals that of the Wii U, but for free. The potential of this versatile add-on has barely been scratched at so far.
Free | Link: Xbox
A tech-head's dream motor, the A8 features everything from built-in internet connectivity to a satnav that hooks up to Google Earth to suspension that lowers itself when you hit the autobahn. Meanwhile, unrivalled entertainment systems in the front and rear help you eat up the miles. Well, like the Germans say, “Vorsprung durch technik.”
£56,930 | Link: Audi
We've seen enough great compact system cameras in recent years to know that pro-grade photos don't require huge units, but the 24-megapixel NEX-6 raises the bar for both quality and compactness. Its stills and video blow us away time after time, there's Wi-Fi built in and it can house a huge range of lenses. It's a snapshot of the future.
£835 | Link: Sony
Turning out stunners from mobiles to TVs, computers to vacuum cleaners, Samsung's gone from strength to strength this year. People used to say the Korean giant had the sales volumes but would never be cool. With smartphones like the Galaxy S4, TVs like the retina-searing Series 8, its NX camera range and the DA-E750 dock, nobody's saying that anymore. It's the brand to beat.
Link: Samsung
Talk about boldly going where no one's gone before. Felix Baumgartner's gut-wrenching plunge from the edge of space was a generation-defining event and, thanks to the power of tech, the world was able to stream every second of it via YouTube.
Link: Felix Baumgartner
The UK tech scene is a transient thing. People come, people go; few stand the test of time. Jason Bradbury is one of those few. Now the last surviving member of the original Gadget Show crew – arguably the most influential consumer show of its kind – and popping up as a pundit on screens and at the biggest events all year, Jason's contribution to tech in 2013 is without compare. A worthy winner.
Mind Candy CEO, Moshi Monsters creator, gadget entrepreneur, Twitter elite member and leading voice of the UK's silicon roundabout, Michael Acton Smith's contribution to the world of tech has been huge. Firebox.com redefined the way tech is sold online and his name has gone on to make regular appearances in power lists. It's all happened in just 15 years for this boy from Bucks. His name's etched in tech lore already, but this is just the start...
In the 1980s Chris Anderson founded Future, the publishing company that brings you T3 every month. As if that wasn't reason enough to celebrate him, he also came up with magazine cover disks – and before that, cover cassettes – mixing the paper and “online” worlds decades before iPads. In 2001, he launched TED Talks, with a simple mantra of “Ideas worth spreading”. Talks have since been given by visionaries from Bill Gates to Jamie Oliver, capturing the imagination of millions. TED now hosts more than 1,500 free videos online, which have been viewed over a billion times. That's why Chris Anderson is the first ever T3 Tech Legend.