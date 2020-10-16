Samsung Galaxy S21: specs, launch date, price and news on the upcoming flagship

After overhauling its S series naming scheme with the Galaxy S20, Samsung is lining up the Galaxy S21 (briefly speculated to be the Galaxy S30) for next year.

The S20 boasted a host of premium features – especially the Galaxy S20 Ultra with its impressive camera, huge screen, and support for all 5G standards. It seemed like we'd be in for something just as spectacular with the follow up to the handset, but with Samsung leaning into foldables, we may see its focus shift elsewhere, meaning the Galaxy S21 might not live up to the reputation of its predecessor.

Of course, all we have to go on so far is rumors, which flip flop with some frequency, so let's dive in to find out what's in store.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung likes to keep its phone launch schedule pretty much the same every year, so we were expecting the Galaxy S21 to be announced in February, 2021 and debut in March.

However, in a surprising turn of events, it seems that Samsung is kicking up production to have the smartphone ready for January 2021, with plans to shave a month and a half off schedule.

According to the latest rumors on the launch date, the move is motivated by poor Galaxy S20 sales, so by releasing its next S series device early, Samsung can mitigate the underwhelming performance of 2020's handset.

The second, and most intriguing reason, is that the Korean tech giant is reportedly considering merging its S series with the Note series, and the new launch window could help further draw the line between the old format and schedule, and the new one.

Samsung Galaxy S21: price



(Image credit: Concept Creator)

The all-important question: how much is the Samsung Galaxy S21 actually going to cost? Pricing can make or break a phone irrespective of the sort of performance or camera quality it offers, so Samsung will be keen to get this right.

Samsung usually offers a range of phones in any given series to hit different price points, so as many people as possible can find something that works for their budget – although they are premium tier smartphones so they're never going to be that cheap.

We haven't heard any specifics about the price of the handset itself, but if it houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 5G processor – a step up from the Snapdragon 865 utilised in the S20 – then we're looking at a price hike.

The 875 will come in at $250 with its Snapdragon X60 5G modem, but Samsung does have its own Exynos chip to fall back on, but the performance isn't on a par with Qualcomm's offering.

Looking at the Galaxy S20 range, the standard S20 stared from £899 / $999, the S20 Plus from £999 / $1,199, and the S20 Ultra starting from £1,199 / $1,399.

The device is also set to include the S-Pen, which will bump up the cost even more, so if Samsung plans on offering the same premium specs with next year's S21, and we factor in the Qualcomm chip and S-Pen on top of that, things are going to get pretty pricey, pretty fast.

Samsung Galaxy S21: screen and design

We've seen some pretty incredible concept videos for the upcoming Galaxy S21, but when it comes to what the phone is actually going to look like, we don't think Samsung is going to depart too much from the design language of its previous handsets. A trailer concept put together by Ts Designer, shows off a gorgeous curved screen and a very sleek aesthetic. A more recent video by Concept Creator (embedded at the top of the page) similarly shows off a design akin to the current S series.

One of the big changes this time around could be the introduction of an under-screen camera, which would mean no notches at all on the front display – though whether Samsung is able to get the technology to an acceptable standard in time remains to be seen. Otherwise the approach to the appearance of the phone is likely to be similar to the handsets that launched in 2020.

The latest news on that front it that the under display camera might not be ready in time to make its debut in the S21, and will roll out in the Galaxy Z Fold 3 instead.

Another concept video from the Technizo Concept YouTube channel suggests that Samsung might decide to put a small display on the back of the Galaxy S21. It's a very neat idea, but we're not sure that Samsung is ready to make that sort of leap just yet. Still, at this stage, just about anything could be possible – until Samsung unveils the phone officially at one of its events.

There are three phones in the Galaxy S20 range – the 6.2-inch standard S20, the 6.7-inch S20 Plus, and the huge 6.9-inch S20 Ultra. It looks as though Samsung is likely to launch three different models again this time around, with bigger sizes and better spec configurations available to those who want to spend more money.

Samsung Galaxy S21: specs and features

(Image credit: Technizo Concept)

If you're hoping that the Galaxy S21 is going to be a huge leap forward from what we've seen with the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 in the performance department, be prepared to be disappointed: some tipsters are suggesting that there won't be a massive upgrade in terms of specs, and that the S21 might even stick with the same Snapdragon 865 processor that powers the S20.

The upcoming Snapdragon 875 chip is going to cost more than its performance gains justify, according to the rumours, which is why Samsung could stick to what it already knows. The Galaxy S21 wouldn't be a slow phone by any means – it just might not be that much faster than the S20.

On the other hand, Samsung might push its own Exynos 1000 CPU to the fore with the Galaxy S21, from a processor line that it's previously used in certain regions for Galaxy S phones. This chipset is reportedly a real powerhouse in terms of speed and performance, so there is still hope that the Galaxy S21 smartphone is going to arrive on the market with enough oomph to give the iPhone 12 some strong competition.

Samsung also announced an improvement to the way it makes RAM with itss new 10-nanometer 16GB LPDDR5 RAM chip. It offers a 16% speed improvement on those currently powering Android phones, and is capable of transferring over 50GB of data in one second. It's also 30% thinner than the existing version, which is handy as smartphone manufacturers try to pack all of the components they need into thinner, more lightweight handsets. The chip is said to be debuting in Samsung's next flagship, which we assume will be the S series, but perhaps it'll be the Fold if that's the new golden child.

However, the latest speculation points to Samsung's shift in focus to its foldables as its new flagship, with one Twitter tipster heralding the end of the S/Note era, bolstering the rumors of a merging of the two handsets.

The battery is also set to get a boost, with the base S21 said to house a 3,880mAh battery, and the S21 Plus housing a larger 4,660mAh battery.

On the camera front, we're expecting another another 108MP lens but we hear that Samsung won't be using the ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor, but upgraded sensor codenamed ISOCELL Bright HM2.

Samsung Galaxy S21: other rumours and news



(Image credit: Future)

Samsung's digital assistant Bixby continues to live on, though it's hardly causing the likes of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant a huge amount of worry when it comes to market share. We've heard on the rumour grapevine that the Galaxy S21 might arrive without a Bixby button – the thinking being that Samsung knows the Google Assistant is better, and wants to let that app take the lead in future.

Otherwise it's likely to be business as usual – the Galaxy S21 should come with the usual IP68 waterproofing and dustproofing, wireless charging, and all the other goodies you normally get with a flagship phone from Samsung. Data transfer and wired charging will no doubt be handled with a USB-C port, as is standard these days.

What we can be sure about is that the Samsung Galaxy S21 will be one of the phones of 2021, ready to take on whatever Apple, Google and the other manufacturers have got planned. We will of course keep you right up to date with what's happening with the Galaxy S21 as the launch date gets closer and closer.