Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 phones are here, and they're already causing waves: you can count on these three models being among the best phones of 2020, but you might not be sure about which one is best for you. Don't worry, because we're here to help you pick.

All three phones – the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra – have a lot going for them, and share a lot of components and characteristics. That said, there are also some crucial differences between these three flagships that you should know about.

One of the key differences is the price – which S20 phone is best for you might largely depend on how much you've got to spend.

With three excellent models to pick from, there's something for everyone in the new S20 range, whether you want the very best in camera technology, or you want a top-notch flagship phone at a reasonable price. Here's how the three Galaxy S20 phones stack up.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: size and design

One of the most noticeable differences between these phones is the size: you're looking at a 6.2-inch display for the Galaxy S20, a 6.7-inch display for the Galaxy S20 Plus, and a huge 6.9-inch display for the Galaxy S20 Ultra. All three of these phones use AMOLED panels with a 3,200 x 1,440 pixel resolution and a maximum 120Hz refresh rate.

All three phones use a punch hole camera notch on the front display, in the centre at the top, and all three have the rear camera array up in a rectangular block in the top left hand corner around the back. The rectangular block for the Galaxy S20 Ultra is bigger because it's holding more cameras.

We've got some colour differences to talk about too: the S20 Ultra is only available in grey and black. The S20 Plus offers the most colours, with grey, black, white, red and two different shades of blue the options you can pick from. Finally there's the standard S20, which comes in grey, blue, pink or white.

We don't think the designs of these phones are really going to make you choose one over another, because aesthetically they're mostly the same. What might give you pause for thought is the size – the difference between the 6.2-inch display of the Galaxy S20 and the 6.9-inch display of the Galaxy S20 Ultra is quite a significant one.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: specs and features

All three of these phones carry the same processor under the hood: either the Snapdragon 865 chip if you're in the US or the Exynos 990 chip made by Samsung if you're anywhere else. You'll get blazing performance from either one of them, and they'll give you performance that's right up there with the best phones of 2020.

As for RAM and internal storage, you get 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage on the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20 Plus, and the internal storage can be expanded via a microSD card. On the Galaxy S20 Ultra, you can go up to a maximum of 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, and again expandable storage is possible.

The cameras are perhaps the biggest differences between these phones, with the top-end S20 Ultra coming with a quad core 108MP+48MP+12MP+depth sensor snapper – that equates to 10x hybrid zoom and a massive 100x digital zoom. The S20 and the S20 Plus have to settle for a 64MP+12MP+12MP rear camera, though the S20 Plus adds a depth sensor, and these phones offer 3x hybrid zoom and 30x digital zoom.

All three phones are able to record video in 8K, though make sure you have enough storage space to cope. They all run Android 10 with Samsung's One UI on top, they're all IP68 rated for waterproofing and dustproofing, and they all offer wireless charging. You can also choose between 4G and 5G models in some regions.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S20 Plus vs Galaxy S20 Ultra: price and verdict

Besides the cameras and the screen sizes, pricing is another area where the three Galaxy S20 phones differ significantly: the S20 starts at £799 (4G) and £899 (5G) in the UK, and $999 (5G) in the US (you can't get the standard Galaxy S20 without 5G if you live in the US).

As for the Galaxy S20 Plus, it starts at £899 (UK) or $999 (US) for the 5G version – the 4G version isn't available in either the UK or the US. Finally, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will set you back at least £1,199 in the UK and $1,399 in the US, and again you can only buy the 5G version of the phone in those two countries.

Those are quite big jumps in price, so it's going to be something you'll want to factor into your purchasing decision if you're picking between the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The widgets on this page should show you some of the current contract pricing for the phones.

There are a lot of similarities and some differences between the Galaxy S20 phones, and while it can be tricky trying to pick through what the variants are, it does mean that there's a Galaxy S20 to fit most needs and most budgets. If none of these are for you, you can still get the Galaxy S10 models at some very respectable prices.