OTTY vs Emma: which mattress should you buy?

In this OTTY vs Emma mattress comparison, we put two of the best mattresses in the UK head-to-head to help you decide which one to buy. In one corner, we have the Emma Original mattress: an outstanding memory foam option that’s quickly become one of the most recognised bed-in-a-box mattresses in Europe.

In the other is the Otty Hybrid: a superb hybrid bed-in-a-box that’s winning rave reviews across the UK, and comes with a notably cheaper RRP than its competitors. So which is the best mattress? We’ve tested both, so in this article we’ll compare the OTTY Hybrid and Emma Original in a number of different areas to help you decide.

The good news is that the Emma and OTTY both come with a 100-night trial, taking the pressure off your decision-making. If you decide you don’t like one within this time, you’ll get your money back and the mattresses will be collected free of charge. That said, our OTTY vs Emma comparison gives you everything you need to know to help you pick the right one, first time.

OTTY vs Emma: design

The main difference between the Emma and OTTY lies in the materials: the Emma Original is a purely foam mattress; the OTTY Hybrid combines foam and pocket springs. Both mattress are 25cm deep, and both manufacturers make their mattresses in a range of UK and EU sizes.

OTTY Hybrid

The OTTY Hybrid comes in six UK sizes (single, small double, double, king, super king and emperor), three EU sizes, and is designed to suit all body types and sleeping styles – but is particularly good for side sleepers.

It consists of five layers, and is 56% spring to 44% foam. On top, a cool blue gel-infused memory foam layer will cushion you, while regulating your temperature - keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Next, a cushioning HD Reflex foam layer provides additional comfort; followed by 2,000 encapsulated pocket springs. These are a generous 14cm deep for better back and joint support (many competitors’ springs are just 2.5cm) – and the space created between them is designed to enable better airflow and reduce overheating. At the base, a high-density foam layer creates additional support.

It's also with noting that this mattress has a hypoallergenic cover, so it’s ideal for those who suffer from allergies. Like the Emma, the cover is machine-washable at 40 degrees.

The OTTY Hybrid doesn't need flipping – but it does need to be turned head-to-toe once a month for the first year to help prolong its life – and it's suitable for use on the floor or any flat bed frame.

Emma Original

The Emma Original comes in five UK sizes (single, small double, double, king and super king), three EU sizes, and has been designed to suit all body types and sleeping styles. It consists of three layers of pressure-relieving foam, starting with 30mm of breathable "Airgocell" foam. This prevents you from overheating throughout the night, and also reduces motion transfer, so you won’t notice a restless partner.

The second two layers provide support. There’s 20mm of memory foam, which contours to your body, cushioning pressure points – like shoulders, hips and knees - and keeping you comfortable in any position. Underneath, a firm base layer of polyfoam gives the necessary counter pressure, providing additional shoulder and hip zoning to support your lower back and ensure correct spinal alignment.

Finally, there’s a removable and machine-washable cover on top. This has been designed to help regulate your temperature as well.

The Emma Original doesn't need flipping or turning, although it's a good idea to turn it head-to-head regularly for the first few months. It's also suitable to be placed on any surface: the floor, a box spring or slat base are all fine – just make sure slats are less than 5cm.

Winner: Emma

The Emma Original marginally takes the lead on a design front, for the sole reason that it has handles. This makes it easier to manoeuvre than the OTTY Hybrid, which currently only comes with handles if you order the super king size. (Although we're told all OTTY mattresses will have handles by the end of the year.)

However, it’s impossible to judge which mattress has the better construction. The Emma and OTTY use different materials and layers to try and achieve the same thing: namely, a mattress with superior comfort and support that will work for everyone – no matter your body shape, size or sleeping style. And both do that well. Whether you choose the Emma or OTTY shouldn’t come down to design alone: comfort and price need to factor into your decision.

OTTY vs Emma: price

OTTY prides itself on its competitive pricing, and if we look at RRP alone, the OTTY Hybrid is cheaper than the Emma Original.

OTTY Hybrid (RRP) : single - £379.99, double - £549.99, king - £649, super king - £749.99, emperor - £799.99

: single - £379.99, double - £549.99, king - £649, super king - £749.99, emperor - £799.99 Emma Original (RRP): single - £429, double - £649, king - £699, super king - £799 (no emperor size)

However, both brands run cheap mattress deals all year round, which lower costs significantly...

Winner: draw

While the OTTY is officially priced more competitively than the Emma, both brands regularly cut the price of their mattresses. This makes it very difficult to definitively decide which is cheaper: it depends which day you look.

OTTY vs Emma: comfort, firmness and performance

As with all bed-in-a-box mattresses, both the OTTY and Emma arrive rolled up and vacuum-packed inside a box, and are easy to set up. Regardless of which brand you choose, there’s a chance they’ll initially let off a smell (it’s called off-gassing, and although the Emma Original mattress we tested didn’t have a smell, we know that some samples do).

This smell is perfectly normal and should only last a couple of days. Airing the room is a good idea, and we recommend you change your bedding after a day or two to help get rid of the smell sooner.

OTTY Hybrid

OTTY rates the Hybrid as 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale (with 10 being the firmest) – and we would agree. This places the mattress solidly within the medium-firm category.

Overall, it’s extremely comfortable in all sleeping positions, gives excellent support and there’s a little more bounce to it than the Emma. We found it to be a little cooler than the Emma too.

Emma Original

We rated the Emma Original as 6 out of 10 for firmness. It still falls into the medium/firm classification, but it feels a little softer than the OTTY. That’s likely down to the foam, which is both phenomenally comfortable and exceptionally supportive in all sleeping positions. You can feel the counter-pressure pushing you up to sleep on the surface of the mattress, while the memory foam cushions any pressure points.

Winner: draw

Firmness is relative. Depending on your weight, you may find a mattress firmer or softer than someone else; and whether you like it is an entirely personal preference. However, while individuals may disagree on exactly how firm a mattress is, our tests showed the OTTY Hybrid to be a little firmer than the Emma Original.

If we had to split hairs, we found the Emma to be slightly more comfortable than the OTTY. However, the OTTY was incredibly comfortable – and we found it to be a little cooler than the Emma, too.

Both are durable, well-made mattresses. However, the only way to judge firmness and comfort is to test these aspects yourself.

The Emma Original is a little softer than the OTTY Hybrid

OTTY vs Emma: what other people think

Mattresses are so subjective that it helps to know what other people thought, too – not just us. We canvassed hundreds of reviews across the web to find out how other users got on...

OTTY Hybrid

OTTY is so far the only boxed mattress company to be awarded with a prestigious NBF (National Bed Federation) award. The OTTY Hybrid has chalked up a number of other industry accolades as well, and it’s received excellent reviews from users, with the company scoring an average of five out of five stars at consumer review website TrustPilot from over 4,000 reviews.

Many users report that the mattress stays firm and doesn't sag or soften. A lot of side-sleepers in particular have commented on how well they’ve slept since buying the OTTY Hybrid. There are also a lot of comments about how cool the mattress stays, and back pain disappearing too.

Some have mentioned the OTTY’s lack of handles. In general though, user reviews with lower scores seem to be related to occasional delivery issues.

Emma Original

The Emma Original also has a clutch of industry awards. We voted it the best mattress you can buy, and it's received wide praise from customers, with the company notching up an average of four out of five starts on Trustpilot from over five thousand reviews.

Positive user comments include how comfortable and supportive the mattress is, and also how good the lack of motion transference is for people with partners who fidget or move a lot in the night.

Some users report finding the Emma mattress a little warm. And many say that the initial smell caused them to mark the mattress as a four rather than a five.

Winner: OTTY

Whilst the Emma Original excelled in our testing and has received a lot of praise from its users, the OTTY Hybrid currently has a higher average user review score (albeit over less reviews than the Emma).

The OTTY scores highly in thousands of user reviews

OTTY vs Emma: the small print

Both companies offer a 100-night trial, which is the only way to really find out whether a mattress is for you or not. Both also offer free returns, so if you decide one isn't right, you can simply contact them: they'll refund your money and arrange for the mattress to be picked up .

Both companies also offer a 10-year guarantee, which is valid from the day you receive your mattress.

The OTTY Hybrid guarantee covers:

Deterioration causing the mattress to have a visible indentation

Any physical flaw in the mattress that causes the foam material to split or crack, despite normal usage and proper handling

Any manufacturing defect in the assembly of the mattress cover

The Emma Original guarantee covers:

Cracks, dents or damage to the foam, which have arisen despite proper use and proper handling

Production damage to the zipper

Winner: draw

Both companies offer the same guarantee, same length trial period, as well as free delivery and returns.

OTTY vs Emma: which one should you buy?



The Emma Original and OTTY Hybrid are very closely matched. Both are highly supportive, breathable and very durable. The Emma is easier to set up and rotate, however, thanks to those handles. We think its overall performance just has the edge on the OTTY (that's why we've voted it the best mattress you can buy).

However, if you tend to overheat at night you may be better off with the OTTY. If you prefer a slightly firmer mattress, too, we would also recommend the OTTY. (We don’t advise basing your decision on material alone: you may think you prefer pocket springs, or memory foam, but mattresses have moved on dramatically in recent years. It’s worth keeping an open mind and making the most of the 100-night trials.)

Overall? We think the OTTY and Emma Original mattresses are so well-matched that the current price might just be the best way to choose between them.