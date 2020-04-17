Best iPhone: every iPhone Apple currently sells, ranked

Head over to the Apple Store , and you'll notice to the Cupertino company is selling a total of five different iPhones at the moment – so what are the differences between them, and which one should you be buying? Let's find out.

From the flagship iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, to the brand new iPhone SE, we've ranked all the phones you can pick up from Apple, starting with the best running right through what'd consider the worst value for money.

A couple of caveats before we get started, though: first, all of these phones are very good, even the ones we've positioned at the bottom of the list, and second, everyone's mileage is different — some people don't need the latest features.

The fact of the matter is, you can't go wrong with any of them. Just think about what's most important to you (bang for your buck, a large screen or top-of-the-line hardware, for example), then read on to meet the iPhone of your dreams.

iPhone XS Max (Image credit: Apple)

1. iPhone 11 Pro The best iPhone for your money right now Specifications Weight: 188g Dimensions: 144 x 71.4 x 8.1mm OS: iOS 13 Screen size: 5.8 inches Resolution: 1125 x 2436 pixels CPU: A13 Bionic RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB Battery: 3046mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 + 12MP f/2.0 + 12MP f/2.4 Front camera: 12MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + The most powerful specs + The best iPhone camera yet $760.70 View at Amazon

The iPhone 11 Pro is in the middle of the three 2019 iPhones in terms of price, and we reckon it's the most appealing of the lot – you get the triple-lens rear camera and all the associated tricks, plus a better screen, but you don't have to pay the very top prices.

Green, silver, grey and gold are your colour choices for the 5.8-inch iPhone, and of course it's blazing fast with that A13 Bionic chip under the hood. Battery life has been improved this year as well, and the handset should last several hours longer than its predecessor.

iPhone XS (Image credit: Apple)

2. iPhone 11 The cheapest 2019 iPhone Specifications Weight: 194g Dimensions: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm OS: iOS 13 Screen size: 6.1 inches Resolution: 828 x 1792 pixels CPU: A13 Bionic RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB/128GB/256GB Battery: 3110mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 + 12MP f/2.4 Front camera: 12MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Excellent value for money + As fast as the Pro models $699 View at Apple

The iPhone 11 is the iPhone XR for 2019, with a slightly inferior screen and a slightly inferior camera compared to the top-end Pro models. iPhone 11 deals are also significantly cheaper though, of course, and therefore it's going to appeal to a lot of iPhone shoppers.

The screen measures 6.1 inches, so the phone is nice and big, and in terms of processor it matches the iPhone 11 Pro models exactly. You get more colour choices than you do with the more expensive models as well: namely purple, yellow, green, black, white and red.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. iPhone SE An absolute steal at this price Specifications Weight: 148 g Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm OS: iOS 13 Screen size: 4.7 inches Resolution: 1334 x 750 pixels CPU: A13 Bionic RAM: 3GB Storage: 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Battery: 1821mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 Front camera: 7MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Superb value for money + The latest A13 Bionic chipset

Say hello to the brand new iPhone SE for 2020, which essentially combines the original 2016 iPhone SE and the 2017 iPhone 8 phones to create something fresh – and it's just about the best value iPhone in the range at the moment. Plenty of people are going to find this very appealing.

At this price, of course there have to be compromises – a smaller screen, no Face ID, only a single-lens camera – but the A13 Bionic chipset in here is the same as the one inside the top-end iPhone 11 models, and for a lot of people the smaller display size is a pro rather than a con.

iPhone 7 Plus (Image credit: Apple)

4. iPhone 11 Pro Max The most iPhone you can get if money is no object Specifications Weight: 226g Dimensions: 158 x 77.8 x 8.1mm OS: iOS 13 Screen size: 6.5 inches Resolution: 1242 x 2688 pixels CPU: A13 Bionic RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB/256GB/512GB Battery: 3969mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 + 12MP f/2.0 + 12MP f/2.4 Front camera: 12MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + The best specs, the biggest screen + Comes with a premium camera $899.97 View at Amazon

If you want the very best iPhone that Apple offers right now, then the iPhone 11 Pro Max is it – the best camera, the fastest internals, the biggest and best screen (6.5 inches of display running at 1,242 x 2,688 pixels). It's a very impressive piece of technology, that's for sure.

So why is it not top of our list? We reckon the other two 2019 iPhones and the iPhone SE are slightly better value for money, but if you've got the cash then by all means splash out on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The available colour choices are green, silver, grey and gold, so take your pick.

iPhone XR

5. iPhone XR Will appeal to a lot of users Specifications Weight: 194g Dimensions: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm OS: iOS 13 Screen size: 6.1 inches Resolution: 828 x 1792 pixels CPU: A12 Bionic RAM: 3GB Storage: 64/128/256GB Battery: 2942mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 Front camera: 7MP f/2.2 Reasons to buy + Top-end specs at a lower price + A wider choice of colours $27.04 View at Apple 102 Walmart customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

It's really no surprise that the iPhone XR was the biggest seller of the 2018 iPhones – for £250/$250 less than the XS models, you got a lot of the same specs, more colours to pick from, and of course the same software, making it a must-have for cost-conscious shoppers.

The screen tech is LCD rather than OLED, and you have to make do with a single-lens rather than a dual-lens rear camera, but it's still a great camera by all accounts. We think those compromises are worth the price savings, and this is still an excellent iPhone choice.

