The best VPN for Android: phones, tablets and TVs 2018

If you're on the hunt for the best VPN for your Android device then you've come to the right place.

Sometimes you just want to settle into Netflix and veg out on some US shows, but your UK location stops you – a VPN will sort that. Security might be your concern and avoiding a hack is at the top of your priority list – a VPN can help with that too. Or perhaps you're at work on limited Wi-Fi and need to check something on social media - VPN to the rescue. Maybe you travel a lot and just want to take a bit of Blighty with you in the form of good old BBC iPlayer – your trusty VPN has you covered.

No matter what the reason, there are probably too many VPN options out there to pick from. And they're not all good. A bad one could mean you're left insecure or don't have access when you need it most. So finding the best VPN for you is important, as you probably already know if you've read this far.

So, we're going to lay out for you the best five VPN services for Android. So if you're running an Android smartphone, tablet or even Android TV, then one of these VPNs will be perfect for your needs. If you're running a Samsung then we have a specific best Samsung VPN guide just for you here. Otherwise, read on and enjoy your region free browsing.

The best VPN for Android 2018:

ExpressVPN is our top recommendation for an Android VPN. This is a real premium service which means you get reliability, trustworthiness, a top quality Android app and excellent customer support. This last point is really invaluable, it means 24/7 customer care is available to help you with any problem – just so long as it's VPN related, of course. ExpressVPN is the best VPN for getting access to Netflix regions across the world, so you can pick from a wider selection of shows and movies. It'll help you in the office too as a way to access anything you need, like those essential social media check-ups. Plus this will make sure you stay super safe on open Wi-Fi connections like at a hotel or in a station. ExpressVPN allows you to get online using three devices at the same time, so you could be connected on your Android phone, tablet and even Android TV all at the same time if you wanted. Yup, this is also a service that lives beyond Android mobile - so if you want to use it on a PC, on iOS, on an Amazon Fire TV Stick and many more - that's absolutely fine. It'll even work on your Android TV minus any fiddly set up. All that and this VPN even has a no questions asked 30-day refund policy, so it's easy to give it a test run to see if it works for you.

Exclusive offer - save 49%: T3 readers also get 3 months free with all annual ExpressVPN plans - 15 months for the price of 12!

How to set up ExpressVPN on your Android device:

Perhaps the most expensive top-end VPN isn’t quite what you need and saving a bit of money while still getting a good service is for you ­– if so then you've found your winner in the IPVanish. This is one of the longest standing VPN services out there, meaning it’s stood the test of time and the fast changing internet. As such it’s very well known and remains that way because of its high performance, and that’s especially true of Android devices. ExpressVPN does have some different offerings like more servers in more countries, a slightly better app, an enhanced user experience and that superb customer service. But if all that isn’t essential then IPVanish will be more than enough for your needs. Unique to IPVanish, the company claims it’s actually the world’s fastest VPN and from our experience with it that seems to be true. Of course with speeds varying based on location, signal strength, device and plenty more besides this will change from time to time. As a result you're going to want to have the fastest speed to start with so those circumstances don't slow you down too much. In our experience IPVanish is able to max your network speed most of the time. It's a really good VPN that works brilliantly on Android across up to five devices at once, so you should be kept happy no matter where you are or what you're doing.

VyprVPN is the ideal VPN for Android if you want to save money by going for a less known name but still get a fast and reliable service. This Swiss based service takes advantage of all the privacy laws that country offers and passes the savings and speeds on to you. In our case VyprVPN was so fast it actually made our connection faster, no, really. And while saving money, so what’s not to love? Well that saving in price comes at a cost in the form of slightly less slick app than the competition and minimal customer service. If those aren’t big issues for you then this is a top VPN. We found this ran so reliably and fast we didn’t even need customer support or to dip into the app much anyway. All that plus VyprVPN has a free three day trial so you can decide for yourself without spending a penny.

(Image credit: Nord)

NordVPN is a great option for anyone who demands nothing but the best security. If you want your data kept safe, your identity hidden and your location kept secret then the NordVPN will do you proud. Of course it won't offer quite the same premium customer service or app experience that the likes of ExpressVPN can manage. The "Double VPN" super powers of the NordVPN may be perfect for you though as this uses not one but two VPN servers for an extra layer of security. Plus the company won't track anything so all your activity is kept private. Beyond super security, Nord also offers an easy to use app – although the desktop version is more useful if you want complex options. Performance is decent but not at ExpressVPN levels although the 24/7 customer support gives ExpressVPN a run for its money – all while remaining cheaper and offering a three day free trial.

(Image credit: TunnelBear)

If you're new to the Android VPN world or just want a more simple experience, then TunnelBear could be the best VPN option for you. Despite being minimal and easy to use there are still options like GhostBear which not only hides you but also conceals the fact you're using a VPN at all. That means you can avoid being blocked by savvy sites – yes that includes Netflix – and if your connections drops your IP stays concealed. The 256-bit encryption is reassuringly safe and if kept local, connection speeds remain fast. All that and you can get this, up to 500MB per month, for free or you can pay for unlimited use.