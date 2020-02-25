The 5 best Netflix VPNs 2020 for watching shows and films from anywhere

A VPN has become one of the most popular online services to subscribe to in the last few years and one of the many reasons is Netflix. The way Netflix runs its business has created a unique quirk which means getting the best working VPN for Netflix can vastly increase the value you'll get as a subscriber.

The logistical nightmare of managing global content licenses has meant that Netflix offers different content in each of the 190 countries it's available in. Obviously there are plenty of crossovers – Netflix Original shows and movies are available exclusively on every version of Netflix in any territory – but inevitably whichever country you log in from you'll find a range different content available to you.

The way these content licenses work means that if you're from the UK and went on holiday to Australia, you might expect that you'd be able to take your UK account with you and still watch the same stuff. But Netflix might not have those licenses in Australia. That means that if you log in from Australia, no matter where your account is registered to, you'll see the same content as anyone subscribing in Australia. The same goes in the US, Canada, Spain...anywhere.

Netflix has promised to ensure in the future that you can take your proper account with you but for the time being that's not possible. The way around this is that you can use a VPN to change your IP address, making Netflix servers think you're in another country and thus access that country's Netflix content.

How to use a VPN for Netflix

To use your VPN for watching Netflix, simply open the app on the device you're going to watch from – whether that's your Fire TV Stick, laptop, Mac, phone, tablet or games console – and select a server in the country you want to 'watch from'. Sometimes this can be hit and miss so if it doesn't work first time, you should try another server in the same country. Our favourite service, which is ExpressVPN, has myriad servers you can try from and excellent customer support if you;re still struggling.

The truth is that Netflix would probably happy to simply allow this to happen but the content licence holders and publishers absolutely do not want you to be able to do this and so Netflix is being forced to wage a bit of a war on VPN use. In fact, you should be aware that using one is in direct conflict with its Ts&Cs.

Every now and then, once a VPN server or IP address has been identified, it'll be impossible to 'trick' the Netflix servers by using it. This not only makes VPNs for Netflix less useful and more frustrating than they used to be, it also means that if you're going to sign up to a VPN for Netflix you need to make sure you sign up to the right one.

What that means in practise is signing up to one of the big services which can afford to constantly set up new servers, cycle and refresh IP addresses and generally thwart any efforts to neutralise their effectiveness. So going for one of the cheapo VPN services isn't advised for this use – so with that in mind, here are our top recommendations for the best Netflix-ready VPN services you can download and use right now.

The BEST 5 Netflix VPN options you can get right now

ExpressVPN is our top recommendation as the best overall VPN for Netflix in 2020. It's the Apple of VPN services – that is, it's premium and has deep pockets! That means it can afford to duel with those people at Netflix who would deny you the ability to hop between locations.

When we tested, for example, we found that the some locations were recognised and 'blocked' while others work - luckily Express VPN has 24/7 customer support so they will always be on hand to point you towards the best method. Sometimes there is a bit of trial and error, but Express will get you there in the end.

ExpressVPN allows you five live connections at a time, as well, which means you could have one person watching Netflix US, one watching Netflix Canada and another watching Netflix UK all at the same time using the same account. Pretty handy if you're in a family of keen travellers.

The apps on Android and iOS are also super easy to use so you won't find yourself confused at any point – it really is very straightforward. ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee so you can give it a try and cancel - no questions asked - if you have second thoughts or if you aren't happy with the service.

A very internationally utilised and popular service, CyberGhost is an excellent choice when it comes to Netfix unblocking. Not only does it guarantee access to the US - it has 5,700 servers spread across 110 locations, meaning that you'll be able to access a wide range of countries' Netflix.

It's also super simple and straightforward, so whether you're a VPN newbie or a veteran you'll find it easy to operate. It boasts apps for Windows, Mac, iOS and Android so it's more than likely that one of your devices will be compatible with it.

Although it doesn't have the same levels of live customer support that other providers have, CyberGhost has a very versatile range of features and services - one of the main reasons we rank it so highly!

NordVPN is one of the very finest VPNs to watch Netflix in 2020. Not only is it among the most secure VPN out there, but comes with an automatic kill switch, dedicated IP addresses, strong DNS leak protection and the ability to pay in Bitcoin (excellent news for people wanting to stay truly anonymous).

It'll also allow you to connect up to six devices at a time which is great for a student house or a family of international Netflix addicts.

There's plenty of reasons why we've rated IPVanish for a while, just a few include the fact that it has 1,300 servers in over 70 countries, unlimited P2P traffic and 40,000 shared IPs.

It's also great value for money considering that you can use it across 10 devices simultaneously so you only need one subscription! That's more than most of the competition and double what ExpressVPN can offer.

Most importantly, of course, our tests showed that it easily unlocked Netflix, and it's got 24/7 customer support for any queries or questions you may have.

VyprVPN only guarantees it'll work for dialling in to Netflix US from other countries but, as with all the VPN services in this list, you'll almost always have more luck than that. In our test we were able to hop between Netflix destinations pretty easily but the fact that only the US is guaranteed does mean that could change in the future.

The good news is that VyprVPN has a 30-day money back guarantee day, which means you can easily get access to it and give it a trial run to make sure it's going to do the job you want. It's also really great value – particularly if you pay for a year or two in advance.

