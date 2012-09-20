By T3 Online
Best Apple Maps alternatives to download now
If iOS 6 Maps is proving a nightmare, try one of these apps instead
Despite providing mapping information for the iOS 6 map app, TomTom have been hard at work perfecting its own app for the past two years. Often the go-to app for turn-by-turn navigation, If you want a reliable and accurate satellite navigation service on your phone, then this is the app.
Price: £39.99 | Link: Download TomTom iPhone app
Dubbed 'the Wikipedia of maps' this open-source alternative allows users to edit incorrect mapping with a few swipes. This free app allows maps to be downloaded through Wi-Fi, which means if you don't have 3G coverage the app can still be used. If you care deeply about data allowances, this is a great offline solution.
Price: Free | Link: Download OpenMaps iPhone app
Similar to the system utilised by OpenMaps but with added turn-by-turn navigation. Navfree stores data onto the device so there is no need for connection whilst in transit. Whilst the initial product is free additional in-app purchases must be made for extra information like displaying speed cameras.
Price: Free (supports in-app purchasing) | Link: Download Navfree GPS Live UK & ROI iPhone app
Not only is this turn-by-turn navigation service free, it also turns driving into a game as you drive around collecting cupcakes. You can add other Waze drivers and 'race' them to different cupcakes to beat their driving score. Offering real-time traffic, speed and crowdsourcing to fix incorrect mapping, this app is more than just a useful tool, it's also fun.
Price: Free | Link: Download Waze iPhone app
This has always been the best solution for all your mapping needs and with at least 7 years of experience no one does it better. Apple's Maps app clearly has monstrous teething problems, so stick with what you know. Open Google Maps in Safari, tap Share>Add to Home screen and there you have the old maps back, just the way it should be.
Price: Free | Link: Google Maps