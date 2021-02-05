5 best iPhone VPNs for iOS you'll love in your Apple ecosystem in 2021

Apple is notorious for many things, including a sleek, intuitive user interface, packaged in a shell that is every bit as gorgeous as its software. Across its devices, Apple is also known for offering products that are difficult to hack into. It's certainly a case of 'better safe than sorry', though, and that's why we're telling you about the best VPN options available for iOS - not least because there's far more to am iPhone VPN than just security.

With the ever-increasing size of smartphones - and the sheer convenience - many of us find ourselves watching content right on our handsets, especially when on the move. Downloading a VPN for iPhone can be your best friend, then, particularly if you find yourself limited by geo-restrictions when abroad. It will give you access to restricted content and apps, whether Netflix or certain social networks or websites. In turn, a VPN can also improve your overall speed, seldom falling victim to those cursed buffering screens when trying to catch up on your favorite TV show.

Let's face it, security is something that should be on your mind, too. Especially as a - quite obviously so - portable device, it's likely you'll be connecting to every Wi-Fi network available if it means saving some of your precious data. A lot of public networks lack the same levels of security you'd expect from your household provider, or even in your workplace, school or college. When browsing, an iPhone VPN can offer that added reassurance your information is safely under lock and key, encrypted so that it remains unreadable for anyone who does manage to get past your other security features.

1. ExpressVPN – the best iPhone VPN today

If you want the best of the best, ExpressVPN is the iPhone VPN for you. You'll get over 3,000 servers, incredible speeds, powerful streaming unblocking and class-leading support. Plus, T3 readers can now claim three months free on a 12-month plan.

2. Private Internet Access - an iOS feature-packed VPN

A lot of the time iOS is side-lined when it comes to smartphone companions, but PIA offers a ton of great, intuitive features for iPhone owners with this fantastic VPN companion on your Apple handset.

3. Surfshark - the budget-friendly iPhone VPN

We can't get enough of recommending Surfshark, especially as its iOS client offers such a sleek, smooth experience for connecting to servers, as well as navigating different protocols and other settings. Better still, Surfshark is ridiculously affordable, especially when jumping for one of its longer term plans.

The best iPhone VPN options in 2021:



(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Once again, ExpressVPN comes out on top as our chosen best iPhone VPN. What can we say? The app looks beautiful on iPhone, keeping things very clear with a red colour theme when you're disconnected, quickly transforming into green once your connection is live.

One simple tap makes connecting quick and easy, and hitting the burger icon brings up an array of options, including Settings where you can have more control over which VPN protocol you want. You can also just choose to leave it on 'Automatic', leaving it up to the app to choose the best protocol for whatever network you're connected to at the time.

With a choice of over 3,000 servers to choose from across 160 locations around the world, ExpressVPN is certainly a streamers dream, too. Able to expertly unlock geo-restrictions to all streaming platforms - including the sometimes tricky iPlayer - watch your favorite TV shows and movies no matter where you are in the world, making the most of your subscription as if you were right at home.

Of course, the one downfall is ExpressVPN is certainly on the pricier side in comparison to its key competitors. That said, if you're feeling unsure, you can always make the most of its risk-free 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give the VPN a test drive, all your money back if you're not completely sold.



(Image credit: Private Internet Access)

As it stands, Private Internet Access has the highest App store rating of our five best iPhone VPN entries with a score of 4.6. From interface to features, Private Internet Access (PIA) is certainly a great companion for all iPhone users, assimilating itself beautifully into the iOS world. In fact, as both a favorite for iPhone and also as an iPad VPN, this is a fantastic iOS VPN overall.

Boasting features including a dedicated kill switch, as well as the ability to create Siri Shortcuts, PIA works seamlessly on iOS, not falling short where other iPhone VPNs might. In fact, the PIA iPhone app follows much the same overall blueprint as its Android counterpart.

The most exciting feature is its nifty Network Management tool, which allows you to mark trustworthy and untrustworthy networks, automatically then connecting to a server when it detects an untrustworthy connection.

It looks great and is easy-to-use with the ability to choose how your data is encrypted, as well as the option to choose between protocols, from IKEv2, to WireGuard and OpenVPN. It also unblocks the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus with ease, though if you're a regular iPlayer viewer you may want to give this one amiss.

(Image credit: Surfshark)

Surfshark’s premium iPhone VPN app offers a lot of bang for buck. With eye-catchingly affordable pricing, you can connect as many devices as you want with its unlimited connection offer. This is fantastic if you're locked into the Apple ecosystem and want to use your VPN across your iPhone, iPad and Mac, with a choice of over 3,200 servers in more than 110 countries.

The app comes with pretty much all the features you can expect on the desktop version of Surfshark, including MultiHop, protection from ads, trackers, malware and phishing, split tunnelling, private DNS and leak protection – as well as a kill switch for when your connection drops.

While you may be able to get extra features with the iPhone VPNs above, Surfshark certainly doesn’t compromise on security and support. You still get multiple security protocols (OpenVPN/ IVEv2 and Shadowsocks) and AES-256-GCM encryption, along with 24/7 support through a live chat function.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

If you’re looking for a safe and secure iPhone VPN, you're in luck. NordVPN lets you get connected and enjoy a secure browsing experience within a matter of seconds thanks to Quick Connect, which automatically finds and connects to the best server. It's all incredibly simple, too, so like all of the apps on this list, NordVPN is yet another that shows that there's no need to be daunted by using VPNs.

When it comes to security, NordVPN offers 256-bit encryption, is powered by the IKEv2/IPsec security protocol. It comes with an integrated kill switch, too, keeping your data protected if you were to suddenly lose connection - a bonus for torrenters and people prone to doing online banking on public Wi-Fi.

The impressive features don’t end there. You also get an auto-connect functionality that automatically kicks in when an untrusted network is found, support for Siri, as well as Dark Mode for iOS users.

NordVPN would be sitting a lot higher in the list if not for its slightly clunky map-based interface. Its security features come only second to the likes of ExpressVPN. However, when it comes to Apple and a seamless integration as an iOS VPN, it needs to run smoothly. Unfortuantely NordVPN falls short of that, though it does function at its best on iPhone as opposed to on Windows or Android.

(Image credit: IPVanish)

With IPVanish, you’re getting a very visual orientated app, which may be music to the ears of those looking for an iPhone VPN. While it could certainly do with some fine-tuning, we really like the live graph when connected to a VPN, showing real-time internet traffic on your selected server.

But there’s certainly no shortage of servers, though, with IPVanish offering 1,600 available across 75+ locations. The app will also suggest the best server for your connection, taking into account ping and location. What’s more, there's a good selection of protocols for iOS devices (IKEv2, IPSec and L2TP), and IPVanish pledges not to record your activities or data as you use the app.

Much like PIA, it allows you to create a list of networks you trust and don't trust, automatically then connecting to a server when it detects an untrustworthy network from your curated list.

It's worth noting the IPVanish iOS app hasn't received an update in quite some time. Generally we'd like to see an app receive monthly updates to catch any glitches and bugs that may have arisen. While we've experienced no issues as of yet, this is certainly something to consider

(Image credit: Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Should I use a VPN on my iPhone?

Having an iPhone VPN set-up is certainly a good idea. Just like any device that offers the ability to go online, you're exposing yourself to potentially harmful malware or hackers. While Apple may have a reputation for fantastic security, it's a good idea to equip your iPhone with a fantastic VPN that can help with boosting your security, especially on less secure public Wi-Fi networks. In fact, we'd recommend a VPN not only for your iPhone and iPad, but a Mac VPN, too. Plus, there are so many other, far more exciting perks to having a VPN installed on your iPhone.

What does a VPN do on an iPhone?

Aside from the aforementioned extra layer of security having an iPhone VPN offers, utilising this piece of software can also allow you a better overall experience browsing online. With many VPN providers hosting thousands of servers, you can bid farewell to a lagging connection, hopping onto a far more competent server for better loading speeds.

This is ideal especially when it comes to streaming, whether you're binge watching something or listening to music. Say goodbye to buffering with the potential lightening speeds offered by VPN. Better still, with VPN, you'll have far more on offer in terms of what to watch next.

With those thousands of servers all over the world, you'll be able to hop over any geo-restricted content. This is particularly useful when you're abroad and want to watch your Netflix library from where you are. Simply hop onto a server based in your native country and you'll be able to watch Netflix as if you were there - or just about any other streaming service.

Managing to keep your iPhone safe, the best iPhone VPN also optimises your use of your smartphone tenfold.

Does VPN drain battery on iPhone?

When it comes to making your iPhone lasting a day of heavy usage, it's not surprising you may be wondering whether throwing an iPhone VPN into the mix could be at the detriment to you seeing out the day without having to top up your phone's juice. We answered the question does VPN drain battery on iPhone in our own test. Long story short, though, it certainly isn't detrimental to your battery life, especially when you consider you won't have it permanently switched on.

Is VPN dangerous for iPhone?

Absolutely not. If anything, it's far more dangerous not to have an iPhone VPN, particularly when it comes to sharing sensitive information whilst on an insecure network. For instance, card details when online shopping.

Long story short, Apple builds gadgets that are hard to break through, but a VPN certainly offers that extra layer of security and reassurance.

