Best handheld vacuum cleaner 2022 for cleaning in tight spaces

There are two reasons you might be looking for the best handheld vacuum cleaner. One is that you want a second vac that's kept ready for spills or to use on the car, stairs or motor home. The other is that you want the most compact and lightweight vac possible, due to a lack of space, budget or desire to spend time cleaning.

Handheld vacuum cleaners used to be called things like 'Dirt Devil' and were generally corded. Then Dyson came along and made the compact, cordless vac fashionable. Particularly for small cleaning jobs, or cleaning jobs in confined spaces, not having a cord on your vac makes an awful lot of sense. Nowadays, with cordless stick vacs de rigeur, the lines have blurred between handheld vacs and full-size ones. In many cases, all it takes is the removal of the tubular part of your cordless cleaner and suddenly it is a handheld vac.

What we've gathered together here is a mix of extremely compact handheld vacs – there's one from Roidmi that is no bigger than a roll of kitchen towel – more traditional handhelds and the best cordless vacuum cleaners that can double as full-size floor cleaners and compact handheld vacs.

The best handheld vacuum cleaners we've tried

(Image credit: Dyson)

1. Dyson Omni-glide The best handheld vacuum cleaner that is also a wand vac Specifications Power: 50AW Weight: 1.9kg Bin size: 0.2 litres Maximum run time: 5-20 minutes Reasons to buy + Extremely compact and lightweight + Great cleaning power + Also serves as a full-size vac Reasons to avoid - Quite expensive compared to most handheld vacuum cleaners

This fits squarely into the category of a handheld that is also a stick vac, so if you are absolutely determined to not have that functionality, please make your way to entry number 2 on this list. The Omni-glide is a worthy, if slightly pricey, winner of this category however, as it serves up excellent cleaning power. That's not only due to the motor, which provides more suction than its relatively sedate 50W of power would suggest, but also the excellent cleaning heads. You've got the 'Omnidirectional Fluffy' head that gives the device its name, and is superb for cleaning larger areas and a Mini Motorised tool that's perfect for upholstery, stairs and vehicles. The Combination tool – a mix of a brush tool for dusting and a crevice tool for, erm, crevices is less good but I've seen worse.

Overall, this premium cleaner is the best handheld vac we've tested. Thanks to the Omnidirectional Fluffy head, it's also usable as a very capable full-size stick vac. It's specifically for hard floors but can also do a decent job on small-ish rugs.

• Find out more in our full Dyson Omni-gllde review

(Image credit: Roidmi)

2. Roidmi P1 Nano Pro Best handheld vacuum cleaner Specifications Power: '90 effective Watts' Weight: 0.5kg Bin size: 0.1 litres Maximum run time: 5-25 minutes Reasons to buy + Incredibly compact + Way more powerful than you expect + Surprisingly good battery life too Reasons to avoid - Tiny bin, not surprisingly - Lower power mode is not great

Okay now this is a handheld vac. When I first saw the deodorant can-sized Roidmi P1 Nano Pro I laughed and thought, 'no way is this thing going to clean up anything.' How wrong I was. The P1 Nano Pro, despite its comically small size, is perfectly able to suck up spills such as rice and sugar, pretty much in one pass. Although as the nozzle is so small, it may take a while to deal with larger spills. We've used it for everything from cleaning up ash around a fireplace to sprucing up a motor home and this tiny thing delivers every time.

Of course, if you want to clean up larger pieces of debris, well… that ain't happening. And no way would any sane person attempt to clean their entire house with it. And the bin is quite fiddly to empty as well as being, naturally, absolutely tiny. But for general dusting duties and cleaning up spills of anything that's no bigger than grains of rice, this tiny tube is a near miracle of modern technology. If you want a handheld that is truly compact, look no further. Oh, and it charges via USB-C, just to make it even more convenient to have around.

(Image credit: Shark)

3. Shark WandVac 2-in-1 WV362UKT Another great handheld/stick vac hybrid Specifications Power: 20.5AW Weight: 0.95kg Bin size: 0.25 litres Maximum run time: Up to 32 minutes (2 batteries) Reasons to buy + Cleans very well + More affordable than the Dyson + Compact and quite stylish + Doubles as wand vac Reasons to avoid - Rather noisy - Decidedly fiddly bin

This handsome looking Shark is, like the Dyson at #1, both a lightweight handheld and a more widely useful stick vac. Not only that, but it comes with one of Shark's patented anti hairwrap cleaning heads, as well as a dusting brush and a small powered tool. Battery life of 16 minutes at most – more like 6-8 minutes if you're using one of the motorised heads and in Boost mode, which surely most cordless vac users are most of the time – isn't amazing. However, it's also by no means terrible, and what's really impressive here is that you actually get two batteries in this package. That's very good VFM, if you ask me, but if you want to get the price even lower you can opt for the WV361UK, which is the same great vac but with only one battery included.

The down sides to this dual purpose WandVac are that is makes a rather shrill noise when doing its work, and has a bin that is considerably more annoying to empty than Dyson's one. Given how much cheaper it usually is, you may find you can live with those minor shortcomings though. The handy docking station is another solid plus point.

(Image credit: Shark)

4. Shark WandVac 1.0 WV200UK Best Shark handheld vacuum cleaner Specifications Power: Not quoted Weight: 1.3kg Bin size: 0.1 litres Maximum run time: 8 minutes Reasons to buy + Extremely compact and light + Great for quick clean-up jobs + More powerful than it looks + Handy little charging base Reasons to avoid - Tiny bin, not surprisingly

Shark has been making this handheld for quite a while now but it still stands up. Someone I know actually uses one to clean up after his rabbit, which is an unusual test for a vacuum cleaner, but one which it passes with aplomb. As with the Roidmi, the great thing about this mini Shark – which is a scaled down version of the WandVac 2-in-1 above – is its sheer compactness. Perhaps because it's a little older, Shark's ultra-miniature vac isn't quite as good at sucking up debris as the Roidmi but it performs a lot better than you'd expect. You just have to be realistic about what something of this size is likely to achieve, ie: it'll do sugar and dust and rabbit poop, but it will struggle with larger debris and long pet hairs.

Yes, the bin is absolutely tiny and the battery life isn't very long. However, 8 minutes – the maximum battery life – is quite enough for most tasks you would use the WandVac 1.0 for. And if it's not, Shark also does a version with two batteries included so you can really go to town on your handheld cleaning.

5. Gtech Multi Mk2 Best more rugged handheld vacuum cleaner Specifications Power: 22V Weight: 1.5kg Bin size: 0.4l Maximum run time: 20 minutes Reasons to buy + Very effective brush head + Easy to use + Feels very rugged Reasons to avoid - Suction could be better - Bin is a right pain to empty

The Gtech Multi Mk2 has been around for aeons by technology standards – coming up to a decade, in actual time – so why would you still consider buying one? Firstly, Gtech was way ahead of the game when it comes to cordless vacuum cleaners and its batteries still give plenty of cleaning time despite the unit's age. Secondly, it is decidedly less, how can I put it? Less polite than the other vacs here. Where the Dyson, Shark and Roidmi vacs above are refined and sophisticated, the Multi Mk2 is ready to get down and dirty. Its power brush head works well on hard floors and carpets, making Gtech's vac ideal for taking on car cleaning, nasty spills and ground in dirt.

Just be careful when emptying the bin the first few times, or you'll end up with another nasty spill. It's not the easiest thing to empty and you need to develop the knack.

(Image credit: Dyson)

6. Dyson Micro A cordless, scaled-down Dyson Specifications Power: 50AW Dust capacity: 0.2 litres Weight: 1.5kg Maximum run time: 5-20 minutes Reasons to buy + Similar performance to Dyson Omni-Glide Reasons to avoid - But lacks Omni-Glide's best cleaning head

If you'd love a handheld Dyson and don't want to get an older one such as the Dyson V8 and Dyson V7 Trigger, but you also don't want to pay the asking price of the Omni-glide then your obvious choice is the Dyson Micro. As the name suggests, this takes the standard Dyson design and makes it smaller. So the tubes are a bit thinner, the heads a bit smaller and the bin really very small indeed. What you end up with is a very solid performer but for handheld use the Omnidirectional Fluffy (!) of the Omni-glide is much preferable to the Micro Fluffy (!!) head on this one. The Mini Motorised tool is very good, however the Combination tool, as noted in the Omni-glide review above, is a bit of a let down.

Even so, if you want a small Dyson, the Micro is well worth a look.