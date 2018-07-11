Best Amazon tablet: all the tablets Amazon currently sells, ranked

Amazon has become a bit of an expert at making cheap, cheerful (ish) tablets with its own brand of Android on them – in fact it's become so much of an expert at it that you might be a little puzzled about which are the best and the worst of the bunch currently on sale.

We're here to cast away your confusion and explain the exact differences between the Amazon tablets you can buy today. Which ones have the price-to-performance ratio that you need? Which are best for the kids? Let us guide you through the choices on offer.

The Amazon difference

Amazon Fire Kids

Amazon tablets run a modified version of Android, but it's Amazon's version of Android (just like Samsung phones run Samsung's version of Android). The big differences are that Alexa comes built in, and you're dealing with the Amazon App Store rather than the Google Play Store.

Most of the big, well-known apps are still available, but a lot of new apps and certain games won't be. What's more, you don't get any Google apps: no Gmail, no Google Maps, no YouTube. Bear that in mind when you're picking a tablet.

The Kids Edition tablets are practically the same as the standard versions in terms of internal components, but they come with big, thick cases, and run Fire for KIds Unlimited: that's a subscription service packed with content suitable for kids. You get a year free with your initial purchase.

Amazon Fire HD 10

1. Amazon Fire HD 10 Top of the tree Specifications Weight: 500g Dimensions: 262 x 159 x 9.8mm OS: Fire OS 5.3.4 Screen size: 10.1 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1200 CPU: Mediatek MT8173 RAM: 2GB Storage: 32/64GB Battery: 3830mAh Rear camera: 2MP Front camera: VGA Reasons to buy + Lots of screen space + Decent resolution Reasons to avoid - Not as many colours $189.99 View at Amazon 49 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The biggest and most expensive Amazon tablet is also the best Amazon tablet, in our eyes – the one you want to get if you need as much screen estate as possible to watch The Grand Tour on, or to browse the web with, and have the necessary cash to splash as well.

It's still not going to pull up any trees in terms of performance – note that 2GB of RAM – but the 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution is decent at this level. That 10.1-inch screen means it's slightly tricky to use with just one hand, so that's something to bear in mind before buying.

You also don't get as many colours as you do with the tablets below: just black, blue and red. If we had to buy an Amazon tablet right now though, this is the one we'd go for, and it's still relatively affordable – just don't expect to be doing any video editing work on it.

Amazon Fire HD 8

2. Amazon Fire HD 8 Stuck in the middle Specifications Weight: 369g Dimensions: 214 x 128 x 9.7mm OS: Fire OS 5.4 Screen size: 8.0 inches Resolution: 1280 x 800 CPU: Mediatek MT8163 RAM: 1.5GB Storage: 16/32GB Battery: 3210mAh Rear camera: 2MP Front camera: VGA Reasons to buy + Very compact and portable + Decent quality for the price Reasons to avoid - Not much power at all $139.99 View at Amazon 52 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Not quite as much screen as there is on the Fire HD 10, but not quite as expensive either... yes, the Amazon Fire HD 8 hits that middle ground between the top Amazon tablet and the low budget Amazon tablet, offering a 1,280 x 800 pixel resolution on the 8-inch display.

You get less RAM, less storage space, a slower processor, and so on – less of everything really. Then again, this tablet is not far off half the price of its bigger sibling, and by shaving two inches off the size of the screen it's easier to throw in a bag or use with just one hand.

It's all a question of what you want from your tablet device really: this will handle email, web browsing and movie watching just fine, but don't expect much more than that. You can pick up the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet in four colours: black, blue, red and yellow.

Amazon Fire 7

3. Amazon Fire 7 Cheap enough to buy a couple Specifications Weight: 295g Dimensions: 192 x 115 x 9.6mm OS: Fire OS 5.4 Screen size: 7.0 inches Resolution: 1024 x 800 CPU: Mediatek MT8127 RAM: 1GB Storage: 8/16GB Battery: 2980mAh Rear camera: 2MP Front camera: VGA Reasons to buy + Very, very inexpensive + Choice of bright colours Reasons to avoid - Expect a lot of lag $49.99 View at Amazon 122 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

There's really only one reason to buy the Amazon Fire 7: it's dirt cheap. So cheap you can buy three for the price of one Fire HD 10. Also in the tablet's favour, just about, is its very compact size, with a 7-inch screen – it's almost small enough to stuff into your pocket.

That screen is only running at a resolution of 1,024 x 600 pixels though, which is a world away from the kind of pixel count you'd expect from tablets and smartphones in 2018. The specs are very average too, so even basic app tasks are going to feel slow on the Fire 7.

But, but... look at that price. The Fire 7 is probably best doing one job in one place (like controlling your Sonos speakers), so it doesn't get too confused or too slow. Like the Fire HD 8, the Fire 7 tablet is available in four different colours: black, blue, red and yellow.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

4. Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Best value for the youngsters Specifications Weight: 483g Dimensions: 243 x 154 x 26.3mm OS: Fire OS 5.4 Screen size: 8.0 inches Resolution: 1280 x 800 CPU: Mediatek MT8163 RAM: 1.5GB Storage: 32GB Battery: 3210mAh Rear camera: 2MP Front camera: VGA Reasons to buy + The right mix of price and size + Two-year worry-free guarantee Reasons to avoid - Only one storage configuration

And so we move on to the Kids Edition tablets, and in this trio we reckon the 8-inch model is just a bit of a better deal than the 10.1-inch model. If we're talking about children rather than adults, then the smaller screen size for a cheaper price probably makes more sense.

This is mostly the same as the Fire HD 8 we covered above, only this time you get your choice of a chunky blue, pink or yellow case to stop your youngster destroying the tablet as soon as it arrives, plus the Fire for Kids Unlimited service (you get one year free).

In terms of storage there's just the 32GB model when it comes to the Kids Edition, but like every Fire tablet, a microSD slot means you can pop in a memory card to extend that – very useful for saving content for those long car journeys where Wi-Fi won't be available.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

5. Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition For the kids who want more Specifications Weight: 660g Dimensions: 294 x 188 x 26mm OS: Fire OS 5.3.4 Screen size: 10.1 inches Resolution: 1920 x 1200 CPU: Mediatek MT8173 RAM: 2GB Storage: 32GB Battery: 3830mAh Rear camera: 2MP Front camera: VGA Reasons to buy + Better spec than the 8-inch model + More screen space to make use of Reasons to avoid - Will cost you more money Check Amazon 374 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Choosing between the 10.1-inch tablet and the 8-inch tablet for your kids is more or less the same decision as it is if you're buying for yourself – is the faster spec and bigger screen worth the extra cash? For something basic and simple for the children to use, maybe not.

This is the newest of the Kids Edition tablets, and you get the biggest and highest resolution screen, and the fastest internal specs (though they're not that fast) – almost exactly matching those on the 'grown-up' edition of the tablet we've listed above.

You've only got two case colours to pick from here, blue or pink, but as with every Kids Edition tablet this comes with a two-year guarantee. That means if your child smashes the tablet to bits within that time period, Amazon will replace it for free, no questions asked.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition

6. Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Welcome to the bargain basement Specifications Weight: 390g Dimensions: 222 x 141 x 26.3mm OS: Fire OS 5.4 Screen size: 7.0 inches Resolution: 1024 x 800 CPU: Mediatek MT8127 RAM: 1GB Storage: 16GB Battery: 2980mAh Rear camera: 2MP Front camera: VGA Reasons to buy + Very compact, can go anywhere + Save yourself some money Reasons to avoid - Internal specs aren't up to much $99.99 View at Amazon 18 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If your children are particularly young, or unfussy, or liable to break whatever you give them, then maybe go for the 7-inch tablet. The specs aren't going to be able to power anything very quickly, but it's the most affordable and the most compact kids tablet.

Like the other Kids Edition tablets, you get a free year of Fire For Kids Unlimited: that's around 5,000 popular apps, games, videos and other educational content from the likes of Disney, Nickelodeon and Sesame Street. Continuing the subscription is an optional extra.

It is tricky to choose between the three Kids Edition tablets, but remember that the smaller you go, the cheaper the price gets and the worse the specs become. If it's for youngsters maybe the specs aren't all that important, but this is still our least favourite option for kids.