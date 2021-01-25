Lockdown exercise: Best Amazon Alexa and Fire TV fitness apps to keep you fit at home

Never mind the lockdown, exercising at home can get you fit for 2021! By now, probably everyone has at least one Amazon smart device, maybe an Amazon Echo Dot or an Amazon Fire TV stick, and both of these can be utilised to workout at home just by saying the right words. Ready to lose belly fat and boost metabolism? Let's get right into it.

As well being able to ask Alexa to tell you the weather, using Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices, you can also access a range of home workouts with ease. For example simply ask, “Alexa, start The Body Coach” and you’ll be working up a sweat in next to no time while the kids watch PE with Joe Wicks on the laptop.

For the more adventurous who's looking to get outdoors for their exercise and haven't got a fitness tracker or running watch, the Amazon Echo Buds can come in handy. Whether your goal is to walk a single mile or run 10, you can now track basic fitness information by simply saying "Alexa, start my workout" while wearing your Echo Buds. Alexa will start tracking your walk or run including the duration, steps, calories, distance, and pace of your walks and runs.

Amazon Echo Buds | Was £119.99 | Now £99.99 | Save £20 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds may not look much different to a pair of £60 buds on Amazon itself, but the strong sound and build quality, plus all the additional features you'd expect from an Amazon Echo device, mean they offer a better bang-for-your-buck, especially for this discounted price.View Deal

Get fit with Alexa

The Body Coach: Try out the The Body Coach skill to get moving by saying “Alexa, start the Body Coach”. With a range of 15-minute full-body workouts available and difficulty levels ranging from beginner to intermediate, anybody can get involved.

7-minute Workout: Burn fat and get your heart pumping in short intervals with the 7-Minute Workout. To start, tell Alexa “Start 7-Minute Workout.” Then, get ready to sweat for 420 seconds as you move through effective and efficient exercises to help you reach your goals.

Five Minute Workout: Core and Cardio is a fun fast moving 5 minute routine packed with fat burning exercises that will tone your core right into shape. It's the most bang for your buck that you can get when it comes to working out.

Echo Buds Fitness Tracker: Simply say "Alexa, start my workout" while wearing your Echo Buds, and Alexa will start tracking your walk or run. When you are finished with your workout, you can view stats from your previous workouts within the Alexa app. Open the Alexa App > Tap Devices > Tap Echo & Alexa > Tap Echo Buds > Tap Workouts

All-new Echo (4th generation) | Was £89.99 | Now £69.99 | Save £20 at Amazon

It's Echo...but now it's a ball and not a disc! The 'all-new' Echo combines great sound quality, a built-in Zigbee smart home hub and a temperature sensor under its spherical shell. Just ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, make calls and tell you the news, sports scores and weather.View Deal

Fiit training app on Fire TV

The Fiit training app offers a range of workouts available to stream direct from Fire TV devices. The app is complete with strength and cardio workouts, as well as a premium package which features over 600 classes from over 30 certified trainers.

Peloton app on Fire TV

The Peloton app allows you to turn your living room into a private fitness studio. Peloton is known for its cycling classes, but on Fire TV it offers strength, toning, meditation, and yoga sessions as well. With multiple workouts available without any equipment, there’s no need for you and your housemates huddle around a phone/tablet to complete a workout together.

Alexa Yoga and Meditation Skills

Fearn Cotton Happy Place: Fearne Cotton will lead you through one of her guided meditations, which can help you to alleviate stress and clear your mind. They are quick and simple to follow, lasting around three minutes each time.

Headspace: With the Headspace Alexa skill, you can build a daily meditation practice, create the conditions for a better night’s sleep, or go on guided walks and runs. Simply say “Alexa, open Headspace”

Easy Yoga: Easy Yoga guides you through 10-15 minute audio yoga routines with an experienced teacher. Choose from a morning yoga routine, an evening yoga routine, or an energizing yoga flow.