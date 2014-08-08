Best Google Nexus 7 cases to buy in 2014
Give your 7-inch Android tablet a snug, secure home
Give your 7-inch Android tablet a snug, secure home
This rugged case boasts military standards for vibration and drop tests made from tough polycarbonate to ensure that your Nexus 7 will survive any bangs and bumps along the way. This case will take good care of your tablet and also comes in a variety of highlight colours to suit your trend.
Price: $44.95 | Trident Case | Buy it now from Amazon
Made from polyurethane, this mircrofiber lined cover includes grooves in the cover to give you landscape viewing positions. This padded case will certainly toughen your tablet including added extras including an elastic hand strap and a stylus strap.
Price: $9.99 | Buy it now from Amazon
The folio-style case that will give your 7-inch Android tablet a unique hardback look, hides a magnet in the cover to awaken the Nexus 7 from its sleepy state, with three strips of industrial grade adhesive to keep the slate firmly in place. There's also the option to stamp three initials on the front to add that very permanent personal touch.
Price: $34.95 | Dodocase | Buy it now from Amazon
For those seeking for the more understated look, the slim synthetic leather case uses a hard plastic shell to keep the Nexus 7 in place and folds to double as a viewing stand. The magnetic cover can bring the tablet to life while the soft interior will try to keep screen scratches to a bare minimum.
Price: $39.95 | Boxwave | Buy it now from Amazon
Screaming, 'I love Android!' this soft material pouch will keep your Nexus 7 secure with the all-round zip and sports a funky Google Android themed coloured design which is available in a variety of shades.
Price: £9.99 | Buy it now from Amazon
This multi-purpose case made from PU leather (synthetic leather) features a non-scratch material in the lining for added Nexus 7 protection and uses a magnetic strip to keep everything secure. Utilizing the Nexus 7's iPad-like sleep and awake feature, the case will awaken as you remove it, plus there's a stylus pen and a screen protector in as well.
Price: £5.49 | Buy it now from Amazon
If you are after some more stylish looking Nexus 7 protection, this genuine leather case offers a snug, tablet-hugging fit courtesy of the soft microfiber interior. To retrieve your 7-inch Android wonder from its secure home, simply give it a little tug and you are ready to play.
Price: £13 | Link: Amazon
Doubling as a viewing stand the SmartCase will let you enjoy YouTube HD or Google Play's finest offerings hands-free. Cut outs for the micro USB charging port, on/off buttons and the volume rocker means you still have easy access, if you can't make it through more than five minutes of Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon.
Price:£17.95 | Link: Mobile Fun
If you want to go down the official Nexus 7 protection route, Asus announced via its official Twitter page a selection of cases for the 7-inch Android tablet. Details of materials used and specs have not been revealed, but it looks like the case will launch in a variety of colours including light grey, magenta, cyan, orange and dark grey which currently features on the Google Play store.
Price: £TBC | Link: Asus