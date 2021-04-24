Adding a barbell to my home gym setup was the best idea I ever had

Just like everyone else interested in fitness and concerned about losing all the gains they worked hard on before the pandemic hit, I ended up building an elaborate home gym in the small flat I currently live in. And of all the equipment I purchased over the last 12-14 months, I think the one that brought me the most joy is the not-so-humble barbell . Three of them, to be precise.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think getting a barbell ever really crossed my mind until very recently. I remember times when I thought buying expensive premium home gym equipment was a waste of money, especially considering gym memberships in my area cost £15 a month. Why on earth would I buy a Bowflex 1090 adjustable dumbbell for £400? That much money would cover my gym membership for over two years. And I have all the gym equipment I’ll ever need in there.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Things have changed significantly after the pandemic hit, including my stance on home gym equipment. To replace the FOMO I used to feel when looking at all the events and gigs going on around me, I started to feel the same when perusing dumbbell and kettlebell deals online. It certainly didn’t help that my job was (still is) to unearth the best Bowflex deals online so I was probably amongst the first people to see said deals cropping up. Nevertheless, since people gobbled up every piece of useful gym equipment early on, I ended up not buying loads of stuff in the first few months of the lockdown.

Truth to be told, I already had a few home gym equipment, such as a pull up bar, even before the plague happened. But the lack of gym access accelerated the process of gathering all things bars and weights exponentially. First, I bought a couple of 16 kg kettlebells, then got a set of heavy resistance bands. Some more kettlebells (20 kg) arrived, followed by a pair 10-kilo dumbbells. This was around September/October 2020, six months in the lockdown, and things just got worse from here.

I decided to try the 10,000 swings kettlebell challenge in December and even roped in a couple of family members to join me. For the challenge, I needed a 24 kg kettlebell: this was my next purchase. For Christmas, I was given a pair of parallettes and some gymnastic rings: the first is still an essential part of my gear as they alleviate wrist pain during push ups . This was the point where I should’ve stopped but things got even more out of control as 2021 reared its ugly head around the corner.

At some point in January 2021, I was casually scrolling Instagram to watch fit people do fit things when I noticed Mirafit put out a stock update post and that was all I needed to go into gym equipment hoarding mode yet again. I set up a bunch of stock alert emails, including one for Mirafit M1 Folding Weight Bench and a beautiful Olympic barbell. After I ordered these (of course), I spoke to a family member who has a garage gym and he said having a shorter barbell would probably be a better option for working out in a small space such as my flat. Needless to say, I completely ignored his advice.

Running out of space (Image credit: Future)

Unfortunately, I had to wait another two months for weight plates to come back into stock but when they did, I ordered 100-kilo worth and also a shorter 5-feet barbell I can use with the bench. At this point, even I was concerned about the amount of space all the gym equipment I had took up in the flat, but this still wasn’t the end. I was offered a review sample of the Bowflex 2080 back in December 2020, an adjustable barbell/curl bar combo, which arrived early April and was way bigger than how I imagined it to be.

Despite that fact I now have more gym equipment than a small commercial gym, I don’t regret getting any of it, especially not the barbells. Things would be different if I wouldn’t live in a basement flat and couldn’t do deadlifts , but unless you’re one of those people who slam the barbell down after the set’s finished, you should be able to enjoy the benefits of having a barbell at your home gym arsenal. By the way, don’t be that person who slams the barbell, either at home or in the gym.

That heavy lift feeling (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why should you have a barbell at home? If you want to build muscle , you need to go heavy and you’ll need a barbell for that. Barbells are essential for all the best compound exercises, including deadlift, bench press , weighted squats , overhead press and the list goes on. Adjustable dumbbells, the ones you’ll most likely buy when building a little home gym – apart from maybe the aforementioned Bowflex 1090 – are just not heavy enough to provide enough resistance after the first few months of heavy lifting.