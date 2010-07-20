A design for a greener life

Previous Next 3/7

Fastro-Naughts

Fastro-Nauts help to fight childhood obesity and boredom whilst cunningly giving the appearance of being fun. Each toy has a battery that uses kinetic

energy, so if a child wants to play with it they'll have to be active enough to charge it up. Some of the toys come with built-in dynamos - kid'll have to attach them to a bike and pedal at top speed to

power the lights, sound effects, pedometer and mileometer built in.

Designer: Sara Paculdo

United States