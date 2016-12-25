10 awesome augmented reality apps that are out-of-this-world

Previous Next 6/11

Star Walk 2 Constellations

Oscar Wilde famously said 'We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars' and now there's no better excuse to enjoy some stargazing, because an AR app called Star Walk 2 can tell you exactly what you're looking at, whether it's a star, planet, comet, meteor or nebula. Users simply need to point their phone or tablet's camera at the sky for the app to discern their location and name a particular constellation, for example, as well as offering a host of facts and figures. Users can also learn using 3D models and there's no need for an internet connection, which is handy for camping trips in the wilderness.

