There's a Vision Pro rival coming that's lighter than an iPhone – and it's less expensive too

Quick Summary Designed for work use, the Immersed Visor is one-third of the price and 70% lighter than the Apple Vision Pro. There's no app store or gaming but it works with Windows, Mac and Linux.

If like us you're excited about mixed reality but balk at the high price of the Apple Vision Pro, the new Immersed Visor could be just what you've been waiting for. Not only is it less than one-third of the price of the Vision Pro, but you can also get it for a third of that price if you buy it on a subscription deal.

Immersed isn't a household name but the US firm makes VR and mixed reality for other tech firms' headsets. And now it's making its own hardware. It's a visor rather than a headset – think ski goggles rather than a Meta Quest 3 – and gives each eye the equivalent of a 4K OLED display. There's hand tracking, eye tracking and up to five virtual screens in virtual or mixed reality.

Visor Full Unveiling! (Immersed IRL 2024) - YouTube Watch On

Immersed Visor: key specs and pricing

The Immersed Visor is powered by the Qualcomm XR2+ Gen 2 processor and weighs a very light 186g, making it slightly lighter than the iPhone 16 Pro, 64% lighter than the Meta Quest 3 and 70% lighter than the Vision Pro.

That's important because as Engadget reports, this isn't aimed at consumers: it's designed to be a work device and that means long wear times. Because it's not aimed at home users there's no app store and there are no games. It's made for your computer, whether that's a Windows, Mac or Linux one.

Price-wise you're looking at $1,050 (about £790) up-front, or $400 (about £300) if you're willing to wait for the soon-to-be-launched subscription version. That's $40 (about £30) per month for two years.

It looks fascinating, but it's important to note that so far all we have to go on is the impressive presentation embedded above – and that means a healthy dose of cynicism is wise. Remember the Magic Leap demos that looked too good to be true because they really were too good to be true? Here's hoping what we're seeing here is a bit more realistic.