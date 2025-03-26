Sony PSVR2 price plummets in a hidden spring sale deal – great news for PS5 and PC owners

Deals for the Sony PlayStation VR2 headset have been few and far between since its launch two years ago. There were bargains to be had around Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, but that's about it.

Sony has dropped the recommended retail price to £399 since, but further discounts have been hard to find – even during Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale.

Well, we've found the PSVR2 with an extra £30 slashed off the price at EE. It's now selling the headset for just £369. And with it now being compatible with PC as well as PS5 and PS5 Pro, we don't think you can go far wrong at that price.

Remember, it was £569 only a short while ago.

Sony PlayStation VR2: was £399 now £369 at EE The PSVR2 is one of the best VR headsets available on the market today, with full eye tracking and haptic feedback on the controllers and headset itself. It also works with PC if you use an optional PC Adapter.

The PSVR2 is a big step up in comparison with the previous PlayStation VR headset. It features eye-tracking and haptic feedback on the headset and motion controllers. It also offers an exceptional 4K HDR experience, with a 110-degree field of view.

You don't need remote sensors or lights this time, it can track your location through cameras on the outside of the device. And dedicated PSVR2 games can even utilise extra graphical power when played on a PS5 Pro.

Sony PSVR2 PC Adapter: £49.99 at Argos If you want to link your PSVR2 to a PC rather than PS5, you will need the official PC Adapater that's available separately.

For PC owners looking to add a PSVR2 to their setup, it will work through Steam and therefore gains access to hundreds of additional VR titles.

However, you will need the official PSVR2 PC Adapter to link the device. That's available separately for £49.99. We've found one in stock at Argos (in the box above).