Sony PSVR2 price plummets in a hidden spring sale deal – great news for PS5 and PC owners
The PlayStation VR2 gets a rare discount online
Deals for the Sony PlayStation VR2 headset have been few and far between since its launch two years ago. There were bargains to be had around Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, but that's about it.
Sony has dropped the recommended retail price to £399 since, but further discounts have been hard to find – even during Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale.
Well, we've found the PSVR2 with an extra £30 slashed off the price at EE. It's now selling the headset for just £369. And with it now being compatible with PC as well as PS5 and PS5 Pro, we don't think you can go far wrong at that price.
Remember, it was £569 only a short while ago.
The PSVR2 is one of the best VR headsets available on the market today, with full eye tracking and haptic feedback on the controllers and headset itself. It also works with PC if you use an optional PC Adapter.
The PSVR2 is a big step up in comparison with the previous PlayStation VR headset. It features eye-tracking and haptic feedback on the headset and motion controllers. It also offers an exceptional 4K HDR experience, with a 110-degree field of view.
You don't need remote sensors or lights this time, it can track your location through cameras on the outside of the device. And dedicated PSVR2 games can even utilise extra graphical power when played on a PS5 Pro.
If you want to link your PSVR2 to a PC rather than PS5, you will need the official PC Adapater that's available separately.
For PC owners looking to add a PSVR2 to their setup, it will work through Steam and therefore gains access to hundreds of additional VR titles.
However, you will need the official PSVR2 PC Adapter to link the device. That's available separately for £49.99. We've found one in stock at Argos (in the box above).
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
My favorite gas barbecue is now under $150 in the Amazon Big Spring sale
Save $100 on this Master Cook gas grill in Amazon’s spring sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
If the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge looks this good, where do I sign up?
Gorgeously slim – could be the best-looking phone released to date
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Massive PSVR2 price cut makes it finally worth the money
It's now much more affordable
By Sam Cross Published
-
PSVR2 will soon work with PC too, after new adapter spotted online
The PlayStation VR2 headset is one of the best around
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Apple Reality Pro excites me more after trying PSVR2 – here's why
Apple could be about to change the VR game
By Andy Sansom Published