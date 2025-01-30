Apple Vision Pro gets a massive boost of more than 2,000 extra games overnight

Quick summary Apple Vision Pro now has access to many AAA games, thanks to compatibility with Nvidia GeForce Now. The service is also available on Meta Quest and Pico headsets.

If you dived in early to get yourself an Apple Vision Pro headset, then finally – finally – that gaming moment may have come. Overnight, Apple’s £3,500 headset has had a massive content boost with access to over 2,000 games.

That includes the likes of Cyberpunk 2077 or Baldur’s Gate 3. But this isn’t because Apple has changed its mind about what it wants Apple Vision Pro to do – it’s because the headset is now compatible with Nvidia’s GeForce Now game streaming service.

GeForce Now was launched by Nvidia in 2020. It offers a full range of premium streaming games and allows you to connect various accounts to the service, such as Xbox Games Pass, Epic Games or Steam. That means you can access games you already own or have access to. There are also over 100 games that are free to play – which you can now access on Vision Pro.

Of course this isn’t just about Vision Pro, so those who haven’t invested thousands in a VR headset can still benefit – it also works on Meta Quest, so if you have a Meta Quest 3 headset, you’ll also get access to all those games. The move to more devices was originally announced at Nvidia's CES 2025 press conference.

Content is king and that’s a big factor for VR headsets. But it’s important to remember that while this is big news, these aren’t VR games and Apple’s expensive headset still suffers from not really taking advantage of the hardware it has for next-gen VR gaming. You’ll view these games through a giant browser window and you’ll need to control it via a compatible Bluetooth controller.

How to setup GeForce Now on your Vision Pro (or Meta Quest)

There’s a couple of things you need before you get started – the headset, a GeForce Now account (worth setting up in advance) and the compatible Bluetooth controller.

Note: Vision Pro supports Xbox One, Xbox Series and Sony DualShock 4 controllers, Meta Quest only supports Xbox One and Xbox Series controllers.

Then, from the browser on your headset, head to play.geforcenow.com and sign in. On the Vision Pro you’ll have to use hand gestures to login, before using the Bluetooth controller for gaming. On Meta Quest, you’ll have to use the VR controllers to login and then again use the Bluetooth controller for the actual gaming.

Nvidia recommends that you connect your headset using a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection and you’ll need at least 15Mbps to play at HD quality – if you want higher resolutions, you’ll need a good solid connection – up to 40Mbps for 4K/60fps on Vision Pro.