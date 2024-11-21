Ultimate Christmas Tech Wishlist in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and something else is almost here too – Christmas! Gift yourself a copy of the latest issue of T3 and discover the ultimate Christmas gadget gifts to make the big day something really special. We've got something for everyone inside, whether you're buying for a coffee addict, a hi-def obsessive, or someone who is just impossible to please. We've also got a selection of £50 stocking fillers… for when you've hit the purchase button on that 8K TV upgrade.
Plus, the gift-giving potential doesn't stop there – elsewhere in the issue we've got the latest next-gen robo vacs, ideal those who like to keep their house looking pristine without the effort. We've also spent 24 hours with the Vision Pro – possibly the ultimate luxury gift – to see what it's really like to live with, and our reviews section is packed with the latest tech you might want to buy, including the new, more powerful PS5 Pro – a gamer's dream come true on the 25th.
Get this issue in our iPad edition
Read us on Android phones and tablets
Read T3 and 100s of other top mags at Readly
What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
- Ultimate Christmas Tech Wishlist – gold-standard gadgets to upgrade the big day
- PS5 Pro review – is the most powerful console ever built, the best ever?
- Next-gen robo vacs – the latest and greatest smart cleaning machines to take care of home chores
- Cambridge Audio Evo One review – a brilliant luxury all-in-one wireless sound system
- 24 hours with Vision Pro – our tech tester finds out what it’s really like to live with over the course of a day
- New Mac mini revealed – smaller than ever, and now even more powerful, this could be the ultimate home office upgrade
- Incredible EV guide – amazing machines to boost your electric travels, on land, sea and snow
- Oura Ring 4 – the best smart ring in the world is now even better
And so much more!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.
T3.com is one of the UK's leading consumer lifestyle websites and T3 magazine is its print counterpart. You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
We present products in helpful buying guides and carefully curated deals posts across style, living, auto, smart home, watches, travel, fitness and more. We're delighted that 38,000 people buy a copy of T3 magazine every month.
-
101 gadgets you can’t live without
Top tech that’ll make you glad to get up every morning
By T3 Magazine Published
-
The hot new iPhone 16 Pro, in the latest issue of T3!
We go hands-on with Apple’s latest AI-powered super phone, take a look at the all–new, big-screen Apple Watch Series 10, and check out the AirPods 4 which now feature noise-cancelling tech!
By T3 Magazine Published
-
101 gadgets you can't live without, in the latest issue of T3!
Top tech that'll enhance every area of your life and make you glad to get up every morning, whether that’s heavenly travel headphones, opulent projectors or next-gen folding phones
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Upgrade your game, in the latest issue of T3!
Boost your skills, fitness and have more fun with the best tech, whether you want to improve your goal scoring, run faster, or try your hand at padel
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Gadget of the year, in the latest issue of T3!
Welcome to 2024’s edition of the T3 awards, where we carefully select the finest tech that we’ve ever seen over the last year
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Apple Vision Pro, in the latest issue of T3!
Join us as we get hands on with Apple’s game-changing mixed reality headset and explore what the future of the device might look like
By T3 Magazine Published
-
Essential travel gadgets, in the latest issue of T3!
Whether you’re going on a remote beach retreat or a culture-filled city break, this unmissable tech will guarantee that it’s a trip to remember
By T3 Magazine Published
-
The ultimate gadget wishlist, in the latest issue of T3!
Get your hands on the most trailblazing tech out there, from completely wire-free TVs to state-of-the-art e-paper tablets
By T3 Magazine Published