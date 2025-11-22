This great OLED TV that I’m testing is way cheaper at surprise UK retailer

I've spent a lot of time this year building (and deconstructing) the best OLED TVs. Having side-by-side tested the Philips OLED 910 and LG OLED G5 and Samsung S95Fearlier in the year, there are loads of good options.

Right now, however, I've got the Philips OLED 910 setup at home – and it's a great 5-star panel. It's arrived late in the TV reviews cycle, however, going on sale in stores before getting the sample, but that hasn't stopped mega discounts already hitting.

Check out the 65-inch Philips OLED 910 deal at AO

Interestingly, it's AO that's got the lowest price right now, thanks to a little 'hack' you can play with the retailer's sign-up system. Its well worth it, though, as it's not cheaper anywhere else.

Save 30% (£670) Philips OLED 910 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,199 now £1,529 at AO.com The 65-inch model comes with a £400 discount – increased to £670 when you sign-up to AO's Five Star membership. That's a one-off fee, meaning a £630 saving if you're not yet a member. That seems well worth it to me, though, if you've had this Ambilight TV on your radar.

As I've pointed out, the trick of this deal is that you need to spend £39.99 signing up to AO's membership, which has a one-off £39.99 free. But that opens up a full year of free delivery, should you order anything else, and the discount covers the cover price multiple times over – so it's a no-brainer.

That means the AO price for the Philips OLED 910 is far lower than you'll find from anywhere else – as pointed out in the shopping widget below – and while it's not cheap, this is a brand new 2025 set with the latest multi-layer OLED panel technology.

That means it's the brightest in the business right now, much like the LG OLED G5 or Panasonic Z95B. Both of which are great alternatives – but both of which cost a bit more. Neither of those feature the Philips' special feature, either: Ambilight technology, which adds further immersion thanks to projecting real-time illumination behind the panel.

You can't buy the Philips sets in the USA, only in the UK and across Europe, which makes them sort of special in their own way. There's no compromise in these panels, though, with the Google TV system running well and the brightness and colour second to none.

I'd certainly consider buying a Philips instead of any other at this price, if you're after one of the best TVs of 2025 at a cut of the price. Granted, it might be even cheaper come next year, such is the way in the TV business, but right now you'll not find a better flagship OLED deal.