The best luxury headphones of 2024 just dropped to their lowest-ever price

I can see why the chap in the lead image is so calm: he just saved a packet buying the best luxury headphones of 2024 – T3's Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e. They won the prize, they won our admiration – and I'm sure at this price low, as part of the best Black Friday sales, they'll win legions of new fans too.
Check out the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e deal on Amazon
Bowers & Wilkins headphones tend to be a little richer on the price scale, but that's because the British audio brand uses fine materials, has impeccable standards, and frankly makes headphones and speakers that are absolutely worth every penny. When the pennies are fewer we'll have no complaints though!
The uprated 'e' version of the superb original are the latest and greatest over-ears from Bowers & Wilkins, complete with foam-filled leather earcups (yes, actual leather, how rare) and audiophile-grade sound quality that Hi-Res Audio fans will love.
I've used the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e extensively – really enjoying them, too, as my 5-star review makes clear – and, for certain users, they'll be the perfect match. I say that as, frankly, the active noise-cancelling (ANC) is 'milder' than you'll find in some competitors – and if you want full-on block-everything-out cancelling then check out this Bose QC Ultra Headphones offer instead.
But if you're buying headphones with a more at-home focus for your listening experience, and you absolutely don't want them to be wired only, then it's rare to find such impeccably crafted cans with such high-level audio standards. The PX7 S2e have a DSP (digital signal processor) to handle 24-bit files at up to 192kHz – so very high-end indeed.
As noted in my review: "The Px7 S2e is a marvellous ensemble of sound quality, luxurious build, and sublime comfort. If pure sound quality is what you're after then these Bowers & Wilkins cans easily face up to the best Sony or Bose option out there." So if that's your want – sound quality more than long-term wear or ANC ferocity – then they're a great pick. And now at a great price.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
