Bose's 5-star headphones suddenly drop to lowest-ever price – our award-winning pick of 2024

As I continue to look over the T3 Awards 2024 winners and reflect on a great year, it's great to see that many of the year's very best products benefitting from price cuts in the best Black Friday deals – it's all part of the sales season going into hyperdrive. My favourite headphones for travel this year have also seen a mega price cut.

See the Bose QC Ultra Headphones deal on Amazon

Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are perfection on so many levels: great-looking over-ear cans that are comfortable to wear for long periods – I genuinely sleep with them on when flying – and provide the best ANC money can buy right now. That makes the headphones I most recommend this year even more recommendable!

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: was £449.95 now £299.95 at Amazon Thanks to a folding design and included carry case, the QC Ultra Headphones are great for travelling with. Add 18 hours of battery, plus active noise-cancelling that's more performative than any of the competition, and these Bose over-ears earn their 5-star review and multiple awards wins.

I've already said that these headphones won a T3 Award 2024, but it's even better than that: while the Bose nabbed the Best Travel Headphones award first up, they also netted Product of the Year. It's easy to see why they reviewed as a 5-star product.

Since reviewing these over0ears, I've been using the Bose most days – sometimes I swap for the Sonos Ace (also on offer, I must add) – and I'm always impressed by the level of bass, the audio quality, and particularly the way ANC blots out outside noise. That's really important for me – whether in the gym and not wanting to hear their choice of music, or commuting on the Tube and trying to focus.

There's even spatial audio, with the free app offering levels of enhancement to the three-dimensional processing feature, to create an even more immersive experience. And you can tinker the EQ to make the sound profile more fitting of your needs – it's got it all.

Don't want to buy the Bose Amazon? Bose's official store is offering the headphones for the very same asking price. Whichever you choose, it's the lowest ever – as I've verified using third-party tracker CamelCamelCamel. The previous best was £329.99, so this is one great deal.