Sonos' 5-star headphones just dropped to unbelievable price for Cyber Monday – I'd buy whilst you can!

Woah! Sonos' 5-star headphones just crashed in price yet again just ahead of Cyber Monday in a deal that goes from already good to completely great. I've already been tracking the best headphones – largely comprised of the T3 Awards 2024 – as part of the best Black Friday sales, and this is now a top entry!
Sonos Ace deal at Amazon
Among some of the best headphones for travel – there's also a great deal on the Bose QC Ultra Headphones, although those are actually pricier than this Sonos offer – I find the Sonos headphones so supremely comfortable, which is why they were awarded a 5-star review.
Sonos has gone deep on design and comfort in a headphones package that, while they don't fold, make them ideal for home or travel. You can wear these headphones for hours and hours and you'll barely notice. And at this price on a payday weekend, you'll barely notice the well worth-it cost of purchase either.
Sonos' first-ever headphones are perfection on so many levels: they're great-looking over-ears that are so very comfortable to wear for long periods – more than any other I can recall testing, ever, and I test a lot of headphones – with some decent active noise-cancelling (ANC) too.
Since reviewing these over-ears, I've been using the Sonos on many days – I swap for the Bose pair when travelling – and I'm always impressed by the audio quality after making a few in-app EQ tweaks. Some reviewers didn't enjoy the Sonos sound profile for lacking dynamism, but I think it's a strong showing.
Originally this deal was available from Amazon for £299 – which was already decent. That it's fallen to £279 for Cyber Monday is a great bonus. If you've purchased in the last few days then I'd send back any pricier product, or call on Sonos for its money-matching guarantee if that's where you purchased from (within 30 days). I've verified using third-party tracker CamelCamelCamel that this is the cheapest ever the Sonos have been and, no surprise, it is by a long way.
