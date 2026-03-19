Sky TV customers get 100+ new shows available to watch right now – and they don't cost you a penny more
Not expected until July, a taste of what's to come has already arrived on Sky TV platforms
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Quick Summary
Sky has added "A Taste of Hayu" to its Ultimate TV service for Sky Glass and Stream customers. It is also available to Sky Q subscribers.
It includes a selection of the streaming service's top shows in advance of Hayu being added for free in full this July.
Sky TV customers with the Ultimate TV package, as well as those on Sky Q, have recently been treated with a free Disney+ subscription. However, another major bonus has arrived too.
Also added at no additional cost is A Taste of Hayu – a selection of shows usually available on the Hayu streaming service, but now also accessible on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q.
From £22 per month (until 31 March)
You can get Sky Ultimate TV for just £22 per month right now, with the price rising for new customers to £24.99 from 1 April). It includes a Sky Stream puck, Sky's entertainment channels and on demand content, Freeview and the UK's biggest free streaming services, Netflix, Disney+, and soon, Hayu and HBO Max.
Read moreRead less▼
This offers a tantalising taste of the sort of programming you can expect when the full Hayu service also becomes integrated with Sky's Ultimate TV plan in July. It allows viewers to watch some of the best reality TV series with the idea that you can catch up with more later this summer.Article continues below
Included in the new offering are the following:
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season 12)
- Below Deck (season 9)
- Vanderpump Rules (season 10)
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (season 3)
- Below Deck: Mediterranean (season 7)
- The Valley (season 1)
- Southern Charm (season 9)
- Summer House (season 7)
- Married to Medicine (season 10)
- Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (season 15)
A full Hayu subscription currently costs £5.99, but that will be waived when it comes included with Sky. It's one of the three streaming services to become included, with Disney+ already available (the Standard with Ads plan) and HBO Max to launch at no extra cost next week – on 26 March.
A Sky Ultimate TV package also includes Netflix already, plus all of Sky's entertainment channels and on demand content. It currently costs just £22 per month, but will rise to £24.99 per month for new customers from 1 April.
You're advised, therefore, to snap up the service now at the reduced rate.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
As well as the TV channels and streaming services, a Sky Ultimate TV plan includes a Sky Stream puck to plug into an existing TV. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Ultimate TV via a Sky Glass or Sky Glass Air television.
There a deal on Sky Ultimate TV and 300Mbps Full Fibre Broadband available too, with both costing just £39 per month (usually £41.99).
Note though, while an Essential TV package is cheaper still, and includes Netflix, you don't get Disney+, HBO Max or Hayu with that plan.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.