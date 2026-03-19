Sky TV customers get 100+ new shows available to watch right now – and they don't cost you a penny more

Quick Summary Sky has added "A Taste of Hayu" to its Ultimate TV service for Sky Glass and Stream customers. It is also available to Sky Q subscribers. It includes a selection of the streaming service's top shows in advance of Hayu being added for free in full this July.

Sky TV customers with the Ultimate TV package, as well as those on Sky Q, have recently been treated with a free Disney+ subscription. However, another major bonus has arrived too.

Also added at no additional cost is A Taste of Hayu – a selection of shows usually available on the Hayu streaming service, but now also accessible on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q.

Sky Ultimate TV: at Sky From £22 per month (until 31 March)

You can get Sky Ultimate TV for just £22 per month right now, with the price rising for new customers to £24.99 from 1 April). It includes a Sky Stream puck, Sky's entertainment channels and on demand content, Freeview and the UK's biggest free streaming services, Netflix, Disney+, and soon, Hayu and HBO Max. Read more Read less ▼

This offers a tantalising taste of the sort of programming you can expect when the full Hayu service also becomes integrated with Sky's Ultimate TV plan in July. It allows viewers to watch some of the best reality TV series with the idea that you can catch up with more later this summer.

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Included in the new offering are the following:

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season 12)

Below Deck (season 9)

Vanderpump Rules (season 10)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (season 3)

Below Deck: Mediterranean (season 7)

The Valley (season 1)

Southern Charm (season 9)

Summer House (season 7)

Married to Medicine (season 10)

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles (season 15)

A full Hayu subscription currently costs £5.99, but that will be waived when it comes included with Sky. It's one of the three streaming services to become included, with Disney+ already available (the Standard with Ads plan) and HBO Max to launch at no extra cost next week – on 26 March.

A Sky Ultimate TV package also includes Netflix already, plus all of Sky's entertainment channels and on demand content. It currently costs just £22 per month, but will rise to £24.99 per month for new customers from 1 April.

You're advised, therefore, to snap up the service now at the reduced rate.

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As well as the TV channels and streaming services, a Sky Ultimate TV plan includes a Sky Stream puck to plug into an existing TV. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Ultimate TV via a Sky Glass or Sky Glass Air television.

There a deal on Sky Ultimate TV and 300Mbps Full Fibre Broadband available too, with both costing just £39 per month (usually £41.99).

Note though, while an Essential TV package is cheaper still, and includes Netflix, you don't get Disney+, HBO Max or Hayu with that plan.