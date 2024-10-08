Massive 70-inch Hisense TV is as good as half price in killer Prime Day deal

With the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale upon us, there has never been a better time to buy top tech. These events are the perfect place to find great bargains, and this year is no exception.

When it comes to Prime Day events, no product is more iconic than a big TV. We often spot some insane deals for those seeking a massive panel, and this is no exception.

Right now, you can pick up this massive 70-inch Hisense TV for just £559 – that's 49% off the retail price!

Hisense 70-inch VIDAA Smart TV: was £1,099, now £559 at Amazon

Save £540 on this massive 70-inch Hisense TV at Amazon. That's as good as half price, with a 49% reduction putting the big screen in the hands of just about anyone.

That's a killer deal. It's no secret that large panel TVs can cost an arm and a leg. Prices tend to rise exponentially, with reasonably priced models at the 43- to 55-inch range costing a small fortune at 70-inch and beyond.

That makes this deal even sweeter. Not only are you snagging a truly gargantuan TV, you're doing it without needing to remortgage the house!

It's also packed full of features. Users will find Smooth Motion Processing inside, which uses an AI processor to identify fast-moving objects and ensure their motion remains fluid and smooth.

Audio performance shouldn't go unnoticed, either. Inside, both DTS HD and Dolby Audio technology can be found. Both of those promise superior audio performance, placing the viewer at the heart of the action and immersing them.

Even dingy older content is given a new lease of life here. 4k upscaling ensures that even content which isn't up to scratch looks great, offering sharpness, clarity and lifelike detail.

That picture quality should be astounding, too. A combination of Direct Full Array and Pixel Tuning on an individual pixel level should ensure that every single dot is perfectly calibrated, for lifelike imagery.