Loewe's new OLED TV is made using something even LG couldn't match – liquid hot magma

Quick Summary
The latest luxury TV from Loewe is made in part from cooled lava.
Prices start at £3,299.
The luxury German electronics brand Loewe doesn't think like other TV manufacturers. It's constantly trying interesting materials, which is how you end up with TVs made in part from stone. And for its latest UHD OLED TV it's found an even more unusual material – lava.
The new TVs are part of Loewe's stellar range of high-end W-OLED TVs, which first launched last summer and which run the firm's own os9 operating system.
The new stellar alu black + lava (Loewe uses lower case for the branding here) has a back panel made from concrete with pigments of cooled lava. And according to Loewe, it's not just for show – lava has useful properties that make it handy to have in a TV.
Why is Loewe putting lava in its TVs?
Cooled lava is one of the most abundant natural materials in the world, and Loewe says it's being used for its superior strength, anti-corrosive properties, longevity and heat resistance. And according to the firm, adding the ultra-fine volcanic powder to concrete is also great for sound thanks to the powder's density and anti-vibration properties.
It sounds like a bit of a gimmick and in all honesty it probably is, but it's worth noting that Loewe is primarily targeting design-conscious high fliers, for whom materials and unusualness matter. It's similar to how some high-end hi-fi firms offer to wrap their speakers in designer textiles.
As you'd expect from Loewe, this luxury TV comes with a luxury price tag. There are four models in the range – 42, 48, 55 and 65 inches – and their prices range from £3,299 to £5,999. Loewe doesn't sell outside the UK and Europe so there's no US or Australian pricing or availability.
The Loewe stellar alu black + lava will be available for purchase from late February in Harrods or online at loewe.tv.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
-
-
All PS Plus members getting two PS5 shooters that couldn't be more different if they tried
Whether you want to laugh or cry, PS Plus will have something for you in Februrary
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Two dumbbells, four exercises and 30 minutes to boost full-body strength and fitness
Strengthen your entire body, build muscle endurance and improve your aerobic capacity
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published