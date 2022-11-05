This incredible OLED TV is made from stone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The latest TV from electronics giant Loewe has something none of the other best TVs can offer: it's made from stone. Syno-stone, in fact.

Loewe's new Iconic OLED TV is the first ever consumer electronics device to be made from Syno-stone, which is a solid material that looks rather like concrete and which is made from locally sourced recycled materials. When the TV comes to the end of its life, the Syno-stone can be recycled to become a new TV. It's the circle of life, but with rock instead of lions.

A truly Iconic OLED TV

Loewe describes the design as "an eye-catching concrete aesthetic" and it's definitely a conversation starter; it's very striking in Clay White, and the Graphite Grey version looks like it should have some monkeys discovering fire and tools in front of it. But the TV isn't just about style. The specs are pretty good too.

There's a 360-watt integrated soundbar for starters, with support for Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and other key standards, and the OLED panel is available in 55 or 65 inches with 4K, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision. Loewe says its proprietary algorithms deliver "a natural, harmonious picture".

Loewe will even come and set it up for you: Loewe Premium is part of the price. Which, as you might expect from a luxury TV range, is quite high. The 55-inch model is £6,499, while the 65-inch model is £7,999. Still, that may be a price worth paying for an OLED TV that rocks. The Loewe Iconic will go on sale in the UK this month.