LG's 77in OLED TV whopper is 2024 model that just dropped to its lowest-ever price

Well, well, well, if it isn't another monster telly in the Amazon Prime Day October sale that's just dropped to its lowest-ever price. This one's an LG OLED – and a 2024 model, no less, so it's bang up to date – and, as a contender among the best OLED TVs but at a more sensible price, it's very sought-after indeed.

Check out the LG OLED B4 77-inch TV deal on Amazon

I spend a lot of my time editing and reviewing TVs as part of my job at T3. I've visited LG directly to collate a summary of the brand's range – read LG TV Range 2024: From OLED to QLED if you want the full top-to-bottom view – and LG's OLED TVs are simply fantastic.

LG OLED B4 77-inch TV: was £3,499, now £2,222 at Amazon Save 36%: This massive-scale OLED TV may be LG's 'entry-level' model in the UK – but its image quality is a serious step above its LCD/LED/QLED competitors. Thanks to OLED's self-illumination, the set's visuals are precise, while blacks are super-rich. Save some spare cash for a soundbar though.

So what sets the B4 model apart from its C4 and G4 cousins? As you'd assume from that lettering formation, the B is one step lower than the C, and two steps lower than the G. Which is absolutely correct: the OLED G4 is the brightest panel, with the brightest panel (Micro Lens Array type with Brightness Booster Max tech); the OLED C4 sits in between, with an OLED Evo panel (with Brightness Booster tech).

Sure, the OLED B4 is a step below, therefore, but its classic OLED panel is still a stunning screen to behold – especially at this size. That's because OLED illuminates per pixel, so you won't get any of that nasty 'haloing' or 'clouding' that some LCD/LED TVs display. Black levels are also supreme, irrelevant of the peak brightness take. That's where this LG really sells itself in my opinion.

Besides, the OLED B4 is very well equipped too, with all four of its HDMI ports being the 2.1 type. That means all are 4K resolution capable at 120Hz, so there's no needing to choose which plug-in piece of kit (say, PS5, Xbox X, or set-top box) gets demoted. That's a rare benefit, but great to see – and gamers will love it in particular.

Now, this LG OLED is pricier than some of the other and even larger TVs on offer in Amazon's sale. There's the 100-inch Hisense E7N Pro, for example, which is under £2K. That's not going to deliver picture quality anywhere nearly as accomplished as this LG, though, and with the OLED you might not need a crane to winch it into your house either. So if you're looking for a mega TV upgrade at a massive scale, I reckon this is the Amazon Big Deal Days best-buy.