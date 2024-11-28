LG's 5-star OLED TV is now at its lowest-ever price on Amazon

Black Friday is a great time for snapping up great deals on items like Apple's AirTags, but it is also the perfect time to invest in some of the bigger ticket items, like one of the best TVs of this year, perhaps?

If that sounds like a bit of you, LG's G4 OLED is absolutely superb, offering a sublime picture quality and in what is one of the best Black Friday deals I have seen over the last couple of weeks.

The flagship beauty currently has almost $1,000 knocked off its price. That puts it at the lowest price it's ever been available at – and I checked CamelCamelCamel to be sure.

LG G4 OLED: was $2,599.99 now $1,746.99 at Amazon Save 33%: LG's flagship OLED G4 TV is at its lowest ever price, with a saving of over $850 in this amazing Black Friday deal. If you need a new TV in your life and you're looking for one that will blow your socks off, the LG OLED G4 is exceptional.

We absolutely loved the LG G4 OLED when we reviewed it earlier this year. Receiving top marks, we thought it was the brightest pure OLED TV on the market at the time, offering superb picture quality and what we considered to be the best gaming TV with its four HDMI 2.1 ports and 144Hz refresh rate capabilities – it even won a T3 Award 2024 because of it.

There are a host of size options available too, from 55-inch right up to 97-inches, though it's the 55- and 65-inchers that you'll find the biggest discounts on. The 55-inch and 65-inch also come with the addition of a stand-mount option in the box (if buying the 'S' model, the 'W' is wall-mount ready), which is handy if you're not looking to brighten up your living room wall.

When we reviewed the LG G3 – the predecessor to this delight – we said "TV doesn't get much better than this", and yet, the G4 showed us how far things could advance in just a year. If you're a fan of cinema, or gaming, or both, the LG G4 OLED is an exceptional choice – especially at this price.