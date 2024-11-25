The Apple product I can't live without is now at its lowest price this year

I have been waiting and waiting for the best Black Friday deals to include Apple's AirTags. And what do you know, good things come to those who wait. That's because I have a heart-warming story about why I can't live without them, which I'll get to below.

Check out this Apple AirTag (4 pack) deal on Amazon

Apple's Bluetooth trackers have finally dropped in price – and not just dropped a little, but dropped to their lowest price this year, making them around £21 per tracker when bought in a bundle of four.

Apple AirTags (4 Pack): was £119 now £84 at Amazon Save 29%: Apple's AirTags (4 Pack) is at its lowest price this year, giving you four of Apple's Bluetooth trackers to put anywhere from your car to your keyring to make sure you don't lose things quite so easily.

Why have I wanted AirTags to go into a deal so much? Well, let me tell you a little story and you'll understand why I love them so much and why I will most definitely buy yet more this Black Friday.

I have a four-year-old who is obsessed – and I mean obsessed – with his Jellycat Bashful Puffin. That's not entirely outrageous – there are plenty of kids obsessed with a specific cuddly toy. But this little lad has two of the bigger puffins and one smaller one, along with various other puffins from different brands. Only one of those is 'Daddy Puffin', though, and losing him is frankly not an option! This is also not helped by the fact that Jellycat decided to discontinue the Bashful Puffin so I couldn't even buy another one if I wanted to.

(Image credit: Future)

So, in what might be my best idea ever, I opened Daddy Puffin up, put an Apple AirTag inside, and stitched him back up. I did the same to the polar bear called Snowball that I have had since I was a baby (over 30 years) and which my seven-year-old has now stolen as hers. On the Find My app on my iPhone then, I now have locations for Daddy Puffin and Snowball at all times.

If they get misplaced inside the house, I can choose the option to 'Play Sound' and I can find them easily, or select the 'Directions' option to be guided directly to them. My son has put his Daddy Puffin inside the Ikea play kitchen oven before, which I would never have found without the AirTag. It also gives me peace of mind when we are out and about and these soft toys make their way out of the car. Really the only downside of my genius idea is that every year (almost to the day) I have to perform surgery on Daddy Puffin and Snowball to switch out the AirTag's battery, but that is a small price to pay.

You might not have a Daddy Puffin or a Snowball to put an Apple AirTag inside of, but these Bluetooth trackers are excellent for keys, bags, coat pockets, gym bags, your car, and kid's school bags too. And if you think four is too many, it isn't. Use them wisely and you'll never lose your car in a car park again, or your keys.