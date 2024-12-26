LG's 5-star OLED TV is a Boxing Day bargain that's never been cheaper

If you're looking for a new TV then the options certainly aren't limited – but the best TVs don't have to break the bank, as this great Boxing Day deal proves. It's for an LG OLED as part of the best Amazon deals on Boxing Day.

Check out the 48-inch LG OLED B4 deal on Amazon

This is the lowest-ever price the LG OLED B4 has dropped to, as verified by CamelCamelCamel, with an impressive 22% off the 48-inch model's asking price. That's a 5-star deal for a 5-star set, which warrants being listed among the best OLED TVs of the year.

LG OLED B4 48-inch TV: was £899 now £699 at Amazon The entry model in LG's 2024 range has a superb traditional OLED panel type to deliver pictures with perfect contrast. It's ideal for movies, TV and gaming, with image quality among the best in the business.

Since its release at the beginning of this year, the OLED B4 has been slowly trickling down in price – but it's never been this low. While it's technically the 'entry' model in LG's OLED range, it's still an exceptional TV thanks to that OLED panel's sheer quality.

The B4 features HDMI 2.1 on all four of its ports, which makes it great for gamers wanting to benefit from high frame rates up to 120Hz. While there's no 144Hz compatibility here – something the OLED C4 above it in the range offers, thanks to a more advanced processor – that isn't going to affect non-PC users.

Above the OLED B4 you'll find the OLED C4, which is a mite brighter and handles reflections in bright rooms slightly better – but those are the core differences. Just like its higher-end OLED cousins, however, the B4's image quality is second to none – with incredible contrast and colour.

Other retailers are offering the OLED B4 in promotions too. If you want the slightly larger 55-inch model, then the best Currys Boxing Day sales is offering that for £899 – a decent £200 off the original asking price – as you can see in the shopping widget below. That might be the sweet spot worth spending a little extra to buy.