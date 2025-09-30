LG's 5-star OLED TV drops to lowest-ever price with secret Amazon voucher
A 55-inch LG OLED C5 for less than ever before? Yes please!
I was geeing up for Amazon's Big Deals Days next week (it's a bit like a mini Prime Day sale), adding various price-tracking tools to T3's top product picks.
The best TVs are obviously a big part of that, so I was particularly surprised when landing on LG's 5-star OLED C5 to see that Amazon not only price-matched the model, but also has a secret discount voucher.
Check out the LG OLED C5 deal on Amazon
It's worth just shy of £150 off, cutting the 55-inch OLED C5 to its lowest-ever price – and certainly less than you're able to buy it from anywhere else (I've done the legwork, looking around all the big retailers to verify).
LG's 2025 mid-tier OLED release is probably the best OLED panel for most people. Rich colours, inky blacks, a great design, and for a fair price. If you're looking to replace your TV for a modern model then this is an ideal choice.
You do need to apply this secret discount voucher, though, which is showing in my account automatically. Look below the large-print price, the 'Free Returns' drop menu, and you should see a check-box to apply the £149.90 off.
Make sure that's selected, then Add to Basket, and when you get to the final checkout stage it'll present the discount. This is up-front money off, nothing you need to apply for after delivery – as some cashback deals offer instead.
I've screengrabbed everything to ensure this 'secret deal' works and it's acting good to go. Not only that, if you want the 65-inch model for £1889.11 or the 75-inch model for £2699.10 then the same discount offer applies to these C5 models too.
So why plump for an OLED C5 in the first place? As stated in T3's expert review: "a refined upgrade over its predecessor, the C5 delivers improved brightness, sharper imagery, and a more personalised user experience. Movie fans will appreciate this year’s HDR peak brightness bump, while gamers get to fill their boots with 4K 120Hz and 144Hz PC compatibility."
In short: the LG OLED C5 is a great stand-mount TV that caters for the full TV, movies and gaming spectrum with absolute precision. It's a lot cheaper than the top-tier LG OLED G5, too, which will make it appeal to a wider audience.
