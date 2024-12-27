Huge 77-inch OLED TV just price crashed – and it's a 5-star 2024 model

I've been scouting the best Boxing Day deals since the sales kicked off – and there are a lot of good options to buy right now, especially if you're after a gigantic new TV to see in the new year! This massive 77-inch Philips OLED set has price crashed back down to its lowest ever (same as in the Black Friday sales) by four figures.

Check out the 77in OLED 809 deal at Richer Sounds

Philips makes some of the best OLED TVs available, with its 2024 range particularly stellar – this OLED 809 I lived with for many weeks, awarding it a full 5-star score in my review. Not only is it a great panel – which can contend against the likes of the LG OLED C4, for example – it features Ambilight, which further ups the appeal.

The Philips OLED 809 is one of TP Vision's higher-end models, only surpassed by the OLED 909 (with a brighter MLA panel) and the standalone OLED 959 (with new Ambilight and processing). Of the lot, it's actually the 809 that makes best price sense – although do budget for one of the best soundbars too, to really boost the sound.

And here it is in a glorious gigantic 77-inch scale for an equally glorious massive price cut: it was £3,499 at launch, with £1,500 shaved off that asking price and parking it at an impressive £1,999. If I was to choose any 77-inch TV at under £2K then it'd be this one – because OLED and Ambilight is just such a great combination, and the Sony A95L is much pricier!

So if you're looking for a fantastic new TV – and a literally massive one – then the best Boxing Day deal I've found on super-scale tellies is this one. It's been great year for top-tier TV releases too – so for a new model from such a top brand to price crash back down is a great opportunity to snag! The Richer Sounds offer is a full £1K less than the Amazon asking price, as you can see in the shopping widget below.