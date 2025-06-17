Hisense’s 2025 mini-LED TVs could prove you don't need OLED for gaming

Quick Summary Hisense has launched three new mini-LED TVs in the UK, at sizes ranging from 50- to 100-inches. All three have game modes with refresh rates ranging from 144Hz to 165Hz, depending on the model and size.

Hisense has unveiled its 2025 mini-LED TV collection, and while they're designed to be excellent all-rounders, I think they'll be of particular interest to gamers.

All three TVs come with Game Mode, and the slowest refresh rate is a nippy 144Hz. Most of the models are faster still, at up to 165Hz, which is quite a boast when it comes to the best TVs on the market today.

There are three new models in total. The U7Q is the successor to the U6N, the U7Q Pro is an even higher spec version of the U7Q, and the U8Q is the flagship. All three models are available in sizes up to a whopping 100-inches.

As we've come to expect from Hisense, these TVs are well specified and keenly priced: the entry level 50U7Q is a very reasonable £999, while the range-topping 100-inch 100U8Q has an RRP of £5,299.

The U7Q is available in sizes from 50 inches to 100 inches (Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense 2025 mini-LED TVs: key features and UK pricing

The Hisense U7Q has a mini-LED panel with HDR1000 and Hisense's Hi-View AI engine. It also comes with a 144Hz Game Mode PRO feature for silky smooth gaming.

That's across all sizes bar the 100-inch, which is faster still at up to 165Hz. It's available in 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 85- and 100-inch versions.

The Hisense U7Q Pro has a Hisense Pro quantum dot mini-LED panel with HDR2000, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro for optimised brightness and contrast, and Hi-View AI Engine PRO.

There are four HDMI 2.1 ports, 165Hz Game Mode Ultra and a Game Bar for quick access to gaming settings. The U7Q Pro is available in 55-, 65-, 75-, 85- and 100-inch versions.

The flagship U8Q is another quantum dot display with 165Hz Game Mode Ultra, and it has a filmmaker mode to show movies as the cinematographer intended.

There's HDMI 2.1, a 4.1.2 channel system including twin subwoofers, Dolby Atmos support, and the latest version of the VIDAA U9 smart platform. It's available in five sizes: 55-, 65-, 75-, 85- and 100-inches.

UK prices for the new models are:

Hisense U8Q:

55U8Q: £1,799

65U8Q: £2,199

75U8Q: £2,799

85U8Q: £3,599

100U8Q: £5,299

Hisense U7Q Pro:

55U7Q PRO: £1,499

65U7Q PRO: £1,799

75U7Q PRO: £2,099

85U7Q PRO: £2,999

100U7Q PRO: £4,799

Hisense U7Q:

50U7Q: £999

55U7Q: £1,299

65U7Q: £1,599

75U7Q: £1,899

85U7Q: £2,799

100U7Q: £4,599

There are also deals to be had on the brand's last-gen models, now that these new ones have arrived. So there should be something for every budget.