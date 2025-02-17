Google TV Streamer gets its first big update of the year, but it's not all good news

Quick Summary The Google TV Streamer arrived back in August 2024 and it included support for a number of top-end audio codecs. However, while both Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio codecs were originally detected by the device, a software update seems to have removed these options entirely.

Google launched its latest TV streaming device at the end of summer 2024, ditching the Chromecast name and opting for a set-top-box design like Apple TV. It also sounded a move away from the dongle format and the popular Amazon Fire TV Stick, towards a more sleek-looking device with plenty of features.

In addition, along with support for various picture and audio formats, the Google TV Streamer also has Matter on board, allowing it to connect to various smart home devices and act as a home hub so you can control your smart home directly from your TV.

Let's go back to the audio codecs though. When the Streamer launched in August 2024, it listed support for the likes of Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, and Dolby Digital Plus. That wasn't all though, it also detected Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio codecs, and while those two have never actually been available, there was hope that was a sign full support would arrive in the future.

Unfortunately, it looks like that's not to be.

A report on Android Authority claims that a software update to the Google TV Streamer has resulted in the options for Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD being removed.

Google hasn't detailed what else the update in question has added or removed – sometimes you get a breakdown of the bug fixes and features – but there's an Android TV subreddit where users document changes they experience.

They have said the update fixes an issue with Dolby Atmos, a webcam detection problem and updates the remote to version 1.02, yet at the same time appears to have removed those lossless audio formats entirely.

You might not mind too much given there was never actual support for either of the audio codecs as such, but it could be a blow for those who were hoping to see them arrive in the future. Still, it's always good to remain positive and there's nothing to say those options won't reappear at some point with another update, so fingers crossed.