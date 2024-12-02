Giant 85-inch TV just crashed to its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday – it's under £900!

If there's one thing I can guarantee the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales will bring then it's bloomin' massive TVs – but with massive discounts. I can also guarantee that readers respond in abundance – as everyone seems to want a TV behemoth in their living room. So if that's your want right now then this 85-inch steal should have your eyes lighting up already.

Check out the 85in TCL C645 at Amazon

I've featured this massive TCL C645 set in my round-up of the best Cyber Monday TV deals, because its price tag is quite unbelievable – at under £899 for this monster. That's a serious price crash below its previous – it was a lot more to buy until mid-October this year, according to CamelCamelCamel's tracking. And the best 80+-inch TVs just don't really fall below the four-figure margin.

TCL C645 85-inch: was £1,499 now £898 at Amazon The 85-inch version of the C645 is big enough to fill the biggest of rooms – yet it's price isn't so big. That's the big sell with this TCL: it was always good value for money, but now it's an astonishing deal for this scale of telly.

The TCL C645, which we reviewed last year and awarded an amicable 4-stars, saying that its "extremely modest asking price buys you some real picture-making talent and a comprehensive smart TV interface too."

However, make sure you "don’t do all your viewing in a very brightly lit room" – as the reflective quality of the panel isn't perfect for such scenarios. It rather more enjoys dark conditions, where it can show off its flex.

Brightness isn't this TV's strongest suit, you see, as you'd expect at this price. But the TCL is "a QLED TV that’s compatible with every high dynamic range (HDR) standard – HDR10+ and Dolby Vision being the obvious highlights," so it will render pictures with attention to shadow and highlights carefully crafted.

TCL TVs are strong when offering value for money, without cutting out some premium features, which is why this TV megalith is well worth considering. Don't expect the world – but do expect scale – and you'll be in home-cinema heaven. If you can fit it into your house, of course...