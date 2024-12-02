Giant 85-inch TV just crashed to its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday – it's under £900!

If there's one thing I can guarantee the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales will bring then it's bloomin' massive TVs – but with massive discounts. I can also guarantee that readers respond in abundance – as everyone seems to want a TV behemoth in their living room. So if that's your want right now then this 85-inch steal should have your eyes lighting up already.
Check out the 85in TCL C645 at Amazon
I've featured this massive TCL C645 set in my round-up of the best Cyber Monday TV deals, because its price tag is quite unbelievable – at under £899 for this monster. That's a serious price crash below its previous – it was a lot more to buy until mid-October this year, according to CamelCamelCamel's tracking. And the best 80+-inch TVs just don't really fall below the four-figure margin.
The 85-inch version of the C645 is big enough to fill the biggest of rooms – yet it's price isn't so big. That's the big sell with this TCL: it was always good value for money, but now it's an astonishing deal for this scale of telly.
The TCL C645, which we reviewed last year and awarded an amicable 4-stars, saying that its "extremely modest asking price buys you some real picture-making talent and a comprehensive smart TV interface too."
However, make sure you "don’t do all your viewing in a very brightly lit room" – as the reflective quality of the panel isn't perfect for such scenarios. It rather more enjoys dark conditions, where it can show off its flex.
Brightness isn't this TV's strongest suit, you see, as you'd expect at this price. But the TCL is "a QLED TV that’s compatible with every high dynamic range (HDR) standard – HDR10+ and Dolby Vision being the obvious highlights," so it will render pictures with attention to shadow and highlights carefully crafted.
TCL TVs are strong when offering value for money, without cutting out some premium features, which is why this TV megalith is well worth considering. Don't expect the world – but do expect scale – and you'll be in home-cinema heaven. If you can fit it into your house, of course...
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
-
-
Quick! The best Bluetooth speaker won't stay at this Cyber Monday discount price for long
Bang & Olufsen's stellar speaker gets a deal
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Realme’s next phone could leave the iPhone in its dust - but Apple won’t care
Reportedly putting ridiculously large batteries in its flagship phones
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Quick! The best Bluetooth speaker won't stay at this Cyber Monday discount price for long
Bang & Olufsen's stellar speaker gets a deal
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The smart Christmas lights I've wanted for years just dropped to their lowest-ever price
These are a great buy right now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
This monster 77-inch Samsung OLED TV is less than half price for Cyber Monday – that's crazy!
You can get $1,700 off the Samsung Class S84D OLED at Best Buy right now
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I love this mini retro games console and this big deal makes it the ideal Christmas present
The NeoGeo Mini is a superb buy with £15 off – comes with 40 games and its own screen
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Huge 65-inch LG OLED TV deal drops to lowest-ever price in Amazon deal
You won't find OLED tech this good for a lower price
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Is there a DJI Neo drone deal on Black Friday? Here's what I found
The brand's top-selling dinky drone might not be any cheaper for Black Friday, but there are a ton of exciting DJI offers to choose from
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Microsoft's 5-star Surface with keyboard is Best Buy's killer deal
Best buy it at Best Buy!
By David Nield Published
-
Samsung's latest iPad rival just dropped to its lowest-ever price in great Black Friday deal
You’re running out of time to save money on a new tablet
By Yasmine Crossland Published