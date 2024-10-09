Enormous 100-inch gaming TV just dropped to lowest-ever price in 5-star deal

There's a theme when it comes to the best Amazon Prime Day deals: bloomin' massive tellies drop their prices by a big margin. I've watched it happen year after year, as I track these deals, and after seeing the great 77-inch Sony OLED deal appear yesterday, today I've got one that's even bigger!

If you've ever wanted to crane a TV into your home then now's your chance: Hisense's 100-inch monolith, the E7N Pro, has cut 20% from its asking price overnight, dropping to its lowest-ever asking price. And just because it's a giant TV of enormous stature doesn't mean its price is quite as giant as you might expect.

Hisense E7N Pro 100-inch QLED TV: was £2,499, now £1,999 on Amazon Save 20%: No, your eyes do not deceive you. That's a 100-inch TV on sale for under £2K. If all you care about is size then it well and truly ticks the box, with plenty of features to boast about, such as 144Hz support for high-refresh rates that gamers will love. However, it's not going to bring the picture quality finesse of the best TVs out there, given its limitations to black-level nuance. Still, small price for a big telly!

Why call the E7N Pro a gaming TV? That's down to its feature-set, which includes 144Hz support, which means future-proofing for gamers who might want to plug a PC rig into this TV for a giant visual playing environment. It'll also support 120Hz, too, which is ideal for console gamers right now.

Gamers are less likely to care about black-level nuance, too, with Game Mode often offering ways to actually raise the black-level floor in order to more easily see your foes in dark scenes. That's fitting of a TV such as this Hisense, too, as it's not the most accomplished when it comes to black-level nuance (much like its E7K Pro predecessor).

However, if you want big and bright images then the E7N Pro can certainly deliver. QLED technology is all about elevating colour and brightness levels a notch. And with Dolby Atmos three-dimensional audio and Dolby Vision high dynamic range (HDR) support, Hisense ticks the most necessary fields you'll want for movie-watching too.

I've done a little digging around to price-check the 100-inch E7N Pro and, as per CamelCamelCamel's price-tracking, this truly massive-scale set hasn't been at such a price low ever before. Indeed, it was £2,499 just the other day, so that £500 or 20% discount is most welcome.

This deal might be finished by the close of Wednesday 9 October, however, as that's when Prime Day 2 is done and dusted – so you might want to make a quick purchase decision and see if that crane hire is available...