Big surprise for all Sky customers – an additional, cheaper Sky Glass is coming later this year

Quick Summary Sky Glass 2 isn't the only new TV coming from the British broadcast and tech firm, it has also announced Sky Glass Air. The Air will be a cheaper model and launched in full "later this year".

As expected beforehand, Sky launched its second generation version of Sky Glass at an event in London today. However, that wasn't all.

Sitting alongside the new Sky Glass 2 TV was the Sky Glass Air, a model that will follow later this year.

T3 got to see it in action too, with the 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variants on display. We'll find out more when a fully accessible version is available to us, but for now we can report that it is thinner than the Sky Glass and Sky Glass 2 – hence the "Air" part of the name – and comes with a sleeker bezel.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

That's mainly down to the fact that, unlike its stablemates, it won't come with a built-in Dolby Atmos sound system. Instead, it'll feature a similar 2.0 stereo sound setup to conventional TVs, although you will get Sky OS hard-baked into the set to access all the same channels and on demand content as other Sky Glass sets and Sky Stream.

We've learned that the panel will be different to the Sky Glass 2 and has been customised specifically for this TV, although it will feature 4K HDR Quantum Dot technology, much like the other new model.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

From what we've seen so far – and this could change by launch, of course – the images were bright and colourful, although there was no way for us to change the settings or see which picture mode the demo TVs were running.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

A peek around the back revealed that sport three HDMI ports, one with eARC compatibility for hook up to a compatible soundbar or system, with Ethernet if you don't want to connect the Air to the internet via Wi-Fi. Two USBs – USB-A and USB-C – are on offer too, as well as an aerial in and optical audio out.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sky hasn't yet revealed pricing or availability details as yet, aside for "later this year", but we do know that it'll be available in Carbon Grey, Cotton White and Sea Green colourways. Each comes with a matching Sky Glass remote.

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Considering the Sky Glass 2 will be available from £14 per month, we wouldn't be surprised to learn that the Sky Glass Air starts at around £9 or £10 per month for the 43-inch version. However, that's just our guess so far.

We'll let you know when we find out more.

If you don't want to wait for the Air, the Sky Glass 2 will be available on Sky.com from tomorrow, 12 February 2025.