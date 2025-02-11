Big surprise for all Sky customers – an additional, cheaper Sky Glass is coming later this year
Sky Glass Air will be even more affordable than Sky Glass 2
Quick Summary
Sky Glass 2 isn't the only new TV coming from the British broadcast and tech firm, it has also announced Sky Glass Air.
The Air will be a cheaper model and launched in full "later this year".
As expected beforehand, Sky launched its second generation version of Sky Glass at an event in London today. However, that wasn't all.
Sitting alongside the new Sky Glass 2 TV was the Sky Glass Air, a model that will follow later this year.
T3 got to see it in action too, with the 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variants on display. We'll find out more when a fully accessible version is available to us, but for now we can report that it is thinner than the Sky Glass and Sky Glass 2 – hence the "Air" part of the name – and comes with a sleeker bezel.
That's mainly down to the fact that, unlike its stablemates, it won't come with a built-in Dolby Atmos sound system. Instead, it'll feature a similar 2.0 stereo sound setup to conventional TVs, although you will get Sky OS hard-baked into the set to access all the same channels and on demand content as other Sky Glass sets and Sky Stream.
We've learned that the panel will be different to the Sky Glass 2 and has been customised specifically for this TV, although it will feature 4K HDR Quantum Dot technology, much like the other new model.
From what we've seen so far – and this could change by launch, of course – the images were bright and colourful, although there was no way for us to change the settings or see which picture mode the demo TVs were running.
A peek around the back revealed that sport three HDMI ports, one with eARC compatibility for hook up to a compatible soundbar or system, with Ethernet if you don't want to connect the Air to the internet via Wi-Fi. Two USBs – USB-A and USB-C – are on offer too, as well as an aerial in and optical audio out.
Sky hasn't yet revealed pricing or availability details as yet, aside for "later this year", but we do know that it'll be available in Carbon Grey, Cotton White and Sea Green colourways. Each comes with a matching Sky Glass remote.
Considering the Sky Glass 2 will be available from £14 per month, we wouldn't be surprised to learn that the Sky Glass Air starts at around £9 or £10 per month for the 43-inch version. However, that's just our guess so far.
We'll let you know when we find out more.
If you don't want to wait for the Air, the Sky Glass 2 will be available on Sky.com from tomorrow, 12 February 2025.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
