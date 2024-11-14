Amazon upgrades its Fire TV lineup and soundbar – offers big introductory discounts

Quick Summary
Amazon has announced. a whole swathe of home entertainment devices, including a new flagship Fire TV model, new 4-Series sets and an upgraded soundbar.
They are also on offer at launch, so you can save £100s right now.
Amazon has refreshed its TV lineup with new Fire TV Omni Mini-LED and 4-Series sets. There's a new Fire TV Soundbar Plus, too.
The flagship is undoubtedly the new Omni Mini-LED Series, which includes Dolby Vision IQ support and a 144Hz refresh rate for gaming with the latest consoles and PCs.
As with the previous Omni TVs, it uses a QLED panel but has a Mini-LED backlight for more accurate black levels. Locally dimmed, the LEDs can be more precisely switched on, off or dimmed.
It's a Fire TV so has all of the streaming services and apps you'd expect, but also comes with hands-free Alexa – you no longer have to press a voice button on the remote to talk with the assistant.
The 4K HDR model features ambient modes, so can adjust the picture depending on your room's lighting, but also has a sensor that knows when you step in front of the TV. This will be utilised more in a forthcoming update, but can even include interactive artwork that follows you around the room.
There are three screen sizes that are available now – 55-, 65- and 75-inches – and they each come with introductory offers on Amazon right now. The 55-inch Fire TV Omni Mini-LED TV has launched at £649.99, for example, down from its usual price of £849.99.
Amazon has also redesigned and refreshed its 4-Series Fire TVs, which come in 43-, 50- and 55-inch screen sizes.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Also 4K HDR as before, they sport superslim bezels and can be used to also control supported smart home devices. The 4-Series has a 60Hz refresh rate and is direct LED lit. Prices start at £279.99 at launch.
Finally, the Fire TV Soundbar Plus costs £199.99 during the offer period and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X in a 3.1 channel design. It features a clear dialogue mode and comes with Bluetooth connectivity to stream your own audio to it.
HDMI eARC and ARC are also on board.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
I’m tracking early Black Friday Fitbit deals – and this is the best one yet
You can now snap up the Fitbit Luxe for less than $100 at Amazon!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
This small device could solve Dolby Atmos distance issues
Audio Cu promises to deliver all the joys of Atmos without the need to run cables
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Kindle Scribe getting a major upgrade to bring it up to Scribe 2 standards
The Scribe 2 skills will also benefit the original Kindle Scribe
By Chris Hall Published
-
Amazon's Black Friday sales start earlier than ever – kickoff date announced
Amazon will slash the prices of 1,000s of products for more than a week, with many deals starting already
By Rik Henderson Published
-
I tested the Kindle Colorsoft and 2024 Paperwhite side-by-side – here's the one I'd buy and why
These two new Kindles are both impressive, but which is best?
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon Prime Video gets a free update to help you avoid spoilers
Generative AI can help you catch up on past series
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2024) review: still the best
Amazon's best Kindle gets a little better with this refresh
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft review: a new way to read
The Colorsoft feels like a very big first step
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Kindle just got the upgrade I've wanted for years – it's a game-changer
With the Colorsoft, Kindle has finally added a feature I thought it would be missing forever
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon Kindle lineup gets upgrades across the board – first full-colour Kindle, new Kindle Scribe and more
Kindle Colorsoft is a "Kindle without compromise" and Kindle Scribe is reinvented
By Rik Henderson Published