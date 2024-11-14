Amazon upgrades its Fire TV lineup and soundbar – offers big introductory discounts

Quick Summary Amazon has announced. a whole swathe of home entertainment devices, including a new flagship Fire TV model, new 4-Series sets and an upgraded soundbar. They are also on offer at launch, so you can save £100s right now.

The flagship is undoubtedly the new Omni Mini-LED Series, which includes Dolby Vision IQ support and a 144Hz refresh rate for gaming with the latest consoles and PCs.

As with the previous Omni TVs, it uses a QLED panel but has a Mini-LED backlight for more accurate black levels. Locally dimmed, the LEDs can be more precisely switched on, off or dimmed.

It's a Fire TV so has all of the streaming services and apps you'd expect, but also comes with hands-free Alexa – you no longer have to press a voice button on the remote to talk with the assistant.

The 4K HDR model features ambient modes, so can adjust the picture depending on your room's lighting, but also has a sensor that knows when you step in front of the TV. This will be utilised more in a forthcoming update, but can even include interactive artwork that follows you around the room.

There are three screen sizes that are available now – 55-, 65- and 75-inches – and they each come with introductory offers on Amazon right now. The 55-inch Fire TV Omni Mini-LED TV has launched at £649.99, for example, down from its usual price of £849.99.

Amazon has also redesigned and refreshed its 4-Series Fire TVs, which come in 43-, 50- and 55-inch screen sizes.

Also 4K HDR as before, they sport superslim bezels and can be used to also control supported smart home devices. The 4-Series has a 60Hz refresh rate and is direct LED lit. Prices start at £279.99 at launch.

Finally, the Fire TV Soundbar Plus costs £199.99 during the offer period and supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X in a 3.1 channel design. It features a clear dialogue mode and comes with Bluetooth connectivity to stream your own audio to it.

HDMI eARC and ARC are also on board.