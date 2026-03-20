The next retro tech resurgence begins here – calculators
Behold, the ultimate in calculator luxury
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The Casio S100X-JC1-U is a limited edition calculator with only 650 pieces manufacturered.
It's finished with a traditional Japanese lacquering technique, for an exquisite look.
If there was one end of the tech market that we didn't expect to get a makeover, it was the humble calculator. For most of us, the calculator of classroom days has long been put to one side in favour of the smartphone, but when your Casio S100X looks as good as this, it will only take pride of place on your desk.
This Casio S100X-JC1-U – dubbed The Special One – is limited to just 650 units, each meticulously hand finished in traditional Japanese lacquer, by master artisan Ryuji Umeda.
On top of the calculator's aluminium body, filtered sap is applied over a month-long process to result in a deep glossy black finish with red hue towards the edges. It takes something ordinary and makes it exceptional.Article continues below
That perhaps accounts for the ¥99,000 price (about £470 or $625) and why only 650 pieces were produced.
Yes, it's a real calculator that you can buy. Except you can't, because it's already sold out. It appears the enthusiasm for expensive calculators is real.
Casio calculators are made at the company's Yamagata factory, with the lacquering carried out by Yamakyu Shitsuki, a lacquerware maker founded in 1930 from Sabae, according to Hypebeast.
It's not just about the exquisite finish however, as all the functions of the S100X remain. There are nicely isolated keys for rapid typing using a pantograph structure, while the display features an anti-glare finish.
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The screen colour looks like the blue ink from a fountain pen, while supporting up to 12 characters. Normally you'd pay £359.99 for the S100X which even without the lacquer of The Special One, looks pretty amazing with its milled aluminium finish and diamond cut treatment.
Those who did manage to get their hands on the limited edition will find the piece number laser engraved into the back, while it's presented in a unique box finished with gold stamping.
Honestly, I've never wanted a calculator so much, perhaps the greatest expression of retro tech. If Casio's offering is just a little too much for you, perhaps you'll settle for Philips' latest retro tech instead.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
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