The hot new iPhone 16 Pro, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and we've got a doozy, with a showcase of Apple's latest and greatest piece of tech: the iPhone 16 Pro.
We've got a hands-on with the new AI-powered super phone, and we've also had a chance to check out the new Apple Watch Series 10, with its bigger upgraded screen and thinner profile. Then there's the AirPods 4, which in this latest iteration now feature noise-cancelling tech and promise better sound than ever!
Plus, you need to check out our list of amazing tech upgrades this issue, as well as our roundup of the best handheld gaming gear out now. We're also going to show you how to look and feel good with tech, and we've rated Google’s amazing new Pixel 9 Pro.
- Get this issue in our iPad edition
- Read us on Android phones and tablets
- Read T3 and 100s of other top mags at Readly
What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
- The hot new iPhone 16 Pro! We go hands-on with Apple’s AI-powered super phone
- Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 – a first look at the bigger and better Watch, and Apple's new entry-level noise-cancelling in-ears
- 52 amazing tech upgrades – the hidden tech gems that you might have missed, but most certainly shouldn't miss out on
- Google’s new Pixel 9 Pro rated – one of the best Android phones on earth just got even better
- The best handheld gaming tech – from premium to retro, including the top gaming phones, we show you what's hot on the pocket gaming front
- Philips OLED 809 reviewed – this impressive mid-range OLED TV should be near the top of your list
- The best tech to look and feel a million dollars – LED face masks, smart shavers and many more gadgets to help make your body better
- 6 wonderful watches under £300 – timepieces that look a lot more expensive than they are, and won't make you worry on the daily
And so much more!
So discover all the transformative tech and cutting-edge gadgets you can get your hands on by subscribing to T3 today.
