The Hot 100, in the latest issue of T3!
20th anniversary special of the Hot 100, showcasing the biggest tech and trends in the universe right now, whether it's multi-fold phones, next-gen handheld gaming, or AI in… everything
The new issue of T3 is here, and what a treat we have for you – as well as our annual rundown of the hottest tech and trends in existence right now, including solar-charging umbrellas (no, really), multi-fold phones and next-gen gaming handhelds, we're celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Hot 100, with a look back at the hottest tech in the very first edition – way back in 2005!
Plus, we've got the verdict on the best pod coffee machines, to help speed up your brewing game; showcase the latest travel cameras so you can one-up your usual smartphone holiday photos; and we rate the new MacBook Air M4.
What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
- Hot 100 20th anniversary special – celebrating 20 years of the hottest tech and trends the world has ever seen. Plus, we reveal the best retro gadgets from Hot 100 2005!
- Sky Glass 2 rated. Is Sky’s latest super smart TV the perfect package?
- Top travel cameras – phone-beating cameras that you can still fit in your pocket
- Coffee pod machines on test. Wake up and smell the best instant brew makers
- MacBook Air M4 rated. Apple proves it can still make the best laptop in the world
- Low-cost luxury phones on test: Nothing (3A) Pro versus iPhone 16e
And so much more!
T3.com is one of the UK's leading consumer lifestyle websites and T3 magazine is its print counterpart. You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
We present products in helpful buying guides and carefully curated deals posts across style, living, auto, smart home, watches, travel, fitness and more. We're delighted that 38,000 people buy a copy of T3 magazine every month.
