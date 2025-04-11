The Hot 100, in the latest issue of T3!

20th anniversary special of the Hot 100, showcasing the biggest tech and trends in the universe right now, whether it's multi-fold phones, next-gen handheld gaming, or AI in… everything

The latest issue of T3
The new issue of T3 is here, and what a treat we have for you – as well as our annual rundown of the hottest tech and trends in existence right now, including solar-charging umbrellas (no, really), multi-fold phones and next-gen gaming handhelds, we're celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Hot 100, with a look back at the hottest tech in the very first edition – way back in 2005!

Plus, we've got the verdict on the best pod coffee machines, to help speed up your brewing game; showcase the latest travel cameras so you can one-up your usual smartphone holiday photos; and we rate the new MacBook Air M4.

What’s inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

  • Hot 100 20th anniversary special – celebrating 20 years of the hottest tech and trends the world has ever seen. Plus, we reveal the best retro gadgets from Hot 100 2005!
  • Sky Glass 2 rated. Is Sky’s latest super smart TV the perfect package?
  • Top travel cameras – phone-beating cameras that you can still fit in your pocket
  • Coffee pod machines on test. Wake up and smell the best instant brew makers
  • MacBook Air M4 rated. Apple proves it can still make the best laptop in the world
  • Low-cost luxury phones on test: Nothing (3A) Pro versus iPhone 16e

And so much more!

